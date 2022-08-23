Top performances from Week 1: Rabun’s Gibson closing on receiving record

*Dalton RB Tyson Greenwade rushed for 376 yards and six touchdowns on 28 carries and intercepted a pass in a 49-27 victory over North Murray.

*Lamar County RB C.J. Allen rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries and had seven tackles, four assists and two QB hurries in a 48-35 victory over Wilcox County.

*Rabun County WR Jaden Gibson had eight receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns covering 89, 88, 18 and 22 yards in a 49-3 victory over Haralson County.

*John Milledge Academy QB/FS Briggs Eady was 9-of-11 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and had 11 tackles in a 42-7 victory over Brentwood Academy in a game between GISA’s 2021 Class 3A and 2A champions.

Best of the rest

*Alcovy QB Ashton Evans was 10-of-15 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 37-6 victory over Lithonia.

*Alpharetta QB Ben Guthrie was 22-of-35 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns and scored the winning touchdown in a 47-46 victory over Jefferson. Guthrie converted a fourth-and-8 on the winning drive and passed for the two-pointer for the lead.

*Athens Academy PK/P Zac Chapeau made field goals of 43 and 34 yards, was 5-for-5 on extra points, had four touchbacks and averaged 40 yards on punts in a 42-28 victory over Dade County.

*Benedictine QB Luke Kromenhoek, making his first start, was 10-of-16 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns in less than two quarters in a 45-0 victory over Jenkins.

*Bowdon QB Robert O’Neal passed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards in a 29-14 victory over Manchester.

*Brookwood WR Bryce Dopson had two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown and two kickoff returns for 171 yards and a touchdown in a 28-24 victory over Norcross.

*Carver (Atlanta) DL Aquantis Clemons had six tackles for losses and two sacks in a 22-6 victory over South Cobb.

*Carver (Columbus) DT Miquon Merriweather had three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 41-10 victory over Hardaway.

*Clarke Central QB Lucian Anderson rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-12 passing for 86 yards in a 40-0 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Columbia RB/DB Javan Baugh had eight tackles and rushed for 94 yards in a 13-10 victory over Camden County.

*Columbus RB Brooklyn Davis rushed for 165 yards on 17 carries in a 42-7 loss to Northside of Columbus.

*Commerce LB Cole Hill had 11 tackles in a 21-17 victory over Southside Christian. Commerce ended Southside’s 22-game winning streak that included back-to-back South Carolina Class A titles.

*Creekside LB Khary Morrow had two sacks, two other tackles for losses and two interceptions in a 16-6 loss to Rome.

*Dougherty RB Jacob Stallworth rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and scored the winning touchdown on a 32-yard run with 2:09 left in a 28-21 victory over Westover.

*Duluth LB DeMarco Ward had 12 tackles, two for losses, and broke up a pass in a 35-0 victory over M.L. King.

*Dunwoody DE Luke Cole had 11 tackles, two sacks, one other tackle for a loss, two forced fumbles and a blocked extra point in a 21-9 victory over North Springs.

*Eagle’s Landing Christian RB Brandon Hood rushed for 204 yards on 32 carries and scored the winning two-point conversion in a 50-49 victory over Brentwood of Tennessee.

*Elbert County DB/WR Christian Harris had six solo tackles, recovered a fumble and scored on a 35-yard pass in a 31-28 victory over Hart County.

*Fellowship Christian QB Caleb McMickle passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, scored a touchdown and threw a two-point conversion in a 21-18 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Gainesville QB Baxter Wright was 11-of-13 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-23 victory over Marist.

*Greene County sophomore DT Kevin Wynn had three sacks, two other tackles for losses and six tackles overall in a 27-6 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

*Hampton QB Conner Tolley was 13-of-19 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 34-0 victory over Tri-Cities.

*Hart County WR Paul Davis had six receptions for 130 yards and touchdowns of 41 and 48 yards in a 31-28 loss to Elbert County.

*Hebron Christian QB Gavin Hall rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 63-13 victory over Chestatee.

*Hephzibah LB Ryan Allen had 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in a 32-3 victory over Westside of Augusta.

*Heritage (Newnan) LB Braxtyn Davies had four tackles for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 72-0 victory over St. Mary’s Academy.

*Houston County QB A.J. Hill was 20-of-25 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.

*Jefferson RB/LB Sammy Brown rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and had four solo tackles and a sack in a 47-46 loss to Alpharetta.

*Jonesboro WR Devon Rainey had four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-13 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

*Kell QB Bryce Clavon was 14-of-24 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-23 victory over Cherokee Bluff.

*Kennesaw Mountain RB Tyshon Jenkins rushed for 181 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 26-25 victory over Cass.

*LaFayette RB/QB Khalas Finley rushed 19 times for 257 yards and scored on runs of 4, 8, 50, 54 and 17 yards in a 42-12 victory over Chattooga.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) RB Jordan Wade rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries in a 20-6 victory over Berkmar.

*Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah rushed for 216 yards on 20 carries in a 26-10 victory over Warner Robins.

*Lincoln County CB Devin Hogan set up the winning score with a 62-yard interception return in a 23-20 victory over Bryan County. Hogan had three solo tackles and two assists.

*Macon County RB Marlon Mitchell rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-30 loss to Whitefield Academy.

*McIntosh County Academy LB Lake Linton had 11 solo tackles and five tackles for losses in a 20-12 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

*Meadowcreek RB Jordan Louie rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and had four receptions for 48 yards in a 34-12 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

*Mill Creek WR Makhail Wood had eight catches for 171 yards and a 21-yard game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in a 44-41 victory over Walton.

*Newnan QB James Paige passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards in a 38-27 loss to Sandy Creek.

*North Atlanta QB Trey Lennon was 12-of-17 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 31-27 victory over North Forsyth.

*North Gwinnett QB Ryan Hall, making his first start, was 12-of-18 passing for 237 yards and rushed for 85 yards in a 32-20 victory over McEachern.

*North Oconee DB/WR Khalil Barnes intercepted three passes, one returned for a touchdown, and intercepted a two-point try in a 16-13 victory over Oconee County. Barnes also had 113 yards from scrimmage.

*Ola WR Omar Mathis had five receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-18 victory over Griffin.

*Paulding County WR Kahlil Jones caught 11 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 33-13 victory over Hiram.

*Peachtree Ridge DB Caleb Yu returned two blocked punts for touchdowns, one that he blocked, and had five tackles, two for losses, in a 60-0 victory over Seckinger.

*Rome DL Tyson Brown had three tackles for nine yards in losses, two QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 16-6 victory over Creekside.

*Savannah Christian RB Zo Smalls scored four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one returning a kickoff – in a 54-7 victory over Hilton Head Christian. Smalls rushed for 125 yards on six carries.

*Shaw DL O’Darrious Peek had eight tackles, four for losses, two QB pressures and a forced fumble in a 24-8 victory over Marion County.

*South Forsyth NT Chris Brown had three tackles for losses and a sack, eight tackles total, in a 28-0 victory over Lanier.

*South Gwinnett WR/DE A.J. Pigford had six receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown, seven tackles, three sacks and another tackle for a loss in a 49-18 victory over Pebblebrook.

*South Paulding RB Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 28-20 victory over Harrison.

*St. Francis DE Caleb Bell had four sacks, two other tackles for losses, four QB pressures and a forced fumble in a 35-0 victory over Providence Christian.

*Statesboro RB Jordan Lovett rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-42 loss to Glynn Academy.

*Stephens County ATH Cam Lacy had seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, rushed twice for 30 yards, returned a kickoff 42 yards and had four tackles in a 14-3 victory over Habersham Central.

*Temple QB Cam Vaughn rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns on 18 carries in a 41-18 victory over Pike County. Vaughn passed for 49 yards.

*Toombs County LB Zyreese Scott had five tackles for losses and a blocked punt in a 21-0 victory over Long County.

*Trion RB Logan Eller rushed for 189 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of runs of 22, 14, 3, 65 and 4 yards and had six tackles in a 45-19 victory over Gordon Lee.

*Troup CB/WR Qua Moss had seven tackles and interception and a touchdown receiving in a 33-0 victory over Harris County.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a 45-14 victory over Miller Grove.

*Walnut Grove RB Emadd Howard rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries and caught a 20-yard pass in a 30-0 victory over Jasper County.

*Washington-Wilkes LB/TE Trace Callaway had 11 tackles, one for a loss, and two receptions for 40 yards in a 28-7 victory over East Laurens.

*Wheeler County freshman Alvin Ricks returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, then rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries and had three sacks and a fumble recovery in a 42-14 victory over GMC Prep.

*White County LB Trenton O’Kelly had 10 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in a 35-14 victory over North Hall.

*Wilcox County QB Abe Stowe was 21-of-40 passing for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-35 loss to Lamar County. Stowe also rushed for 29 yards, made four extra points, punted five times for a 33.2 average and had three touchbacks on kickoffs.

*Winder-Barrow RB/DB Tyreek Hall rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 23-0 victory over Apalachee. Hall had a tackle and a pass breakup on defense.

*Woodward Academy CB Sam Reese had seven tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions, one returned 31-yards for a touchdown, in a 37-19 victory over Trinity Christian.

Lines of distinction

*Cambridge’s offensive lines of Tommy Broderick, Gabe Smith, Cameron Phillips, Gabe Chigwere, Wesley Tiedeman and Junior Moore paved the way for two 100-yard rushers – Christian Isibor (18 carries, 139 yards, two touchdowns) and QB Preston Clemmer (10-108-0) – in a 28-0 victory over Creekview.

*Madison County’s offensive line of Wyatt Morris, Braxton Waller, Walker Simmons, Will Huntsinger and Justin Smith paved the way for 372 yards rushing on 33 carries in the first half of a 35-6 victory over Franklin County.

*Douglas County’s offensive line of Andrew Bennett, Joshua Morrell, Jabari Crosby, Dralen Jones, Devin Jackson and Travis McMahon were pivotal in 484 total yards in a 52-13 victory over Lithia Springs. QB Sire Hardaway was 23-of-25 passing for 315 yards.

*Walnut Grove’s offensive line of Maleek Wong, Damien Wasendorf, Collin Ginn, Sam Williams, Brett Binns and Will Moncrief created space for 294 rushing yards and 138 passing yards in a 30-0 victory over Jasper County. Emadd Howard rushed for 175 of those yards.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.