Top 7A teams jockey for position as region play looms

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
37 minutes ago
X

Class 7A hasn’t gotten fully into region play, where playoffs and seeding are decided, but Friday night’s non-region play gave some indication of how things are lining up at mid-season. Here are the results that helped shaped the top 10.

*Mill Creek 30, Parkview 20: Mill Creek, the defending champion, won a game between ranked teams. Mill Creek was ranked No. 3, Parkview No. 6. Mill Creek is 5-0 and opens region play Friday at Central Gwinnett. Mill Creek’s game Oct. 13 with No. 1 Buford is expected to decide the Region 8 title, as it did last season, when Buford won, although it was Mill Creek that ultimately claimed the big prize. Parkview is in Region 4, where it will compete with fellow top-10o teams Grayson and Newton.

*North Cobb 42, Milton 27: Unranked North Cobb beat No. 8 Milton. The Warriors have lost to No. 1 Buford and then-No. 8 Westlake. They’re off Friday, then face No. 4 Walton in what most believe will decide Region 5. North Cobb won the region last season and beat Walton 33-6, but Walton is 4-0 this season with what it believes could be its best team in years.

*Grayson 40, Lowndes 0: No. 10 Grayson made a statement that this is not a rebuilding year under first-year coach Santavious Bryant but instead for Lowndes under Grayson’s former coach, Adam Carter. Carter was Grayson’s coach the past four seasons and led the Rams to a 2020 state title. Grayson lost its opener to No. 4 Walton 49-27 but has been perfect since with wins against a couple of South Carolina state contenders. Lowndes has lost two straight including one the previous week against unbeaten but unranked East Coweta 42-30. Grayson plays No. 7 Newton at home Friday to determine the front-runner in Region 4.

*McEachern 28, Valdosta 7: Valdosta entered the rankings this month and stood at No. 9 after a 4-1 start but suffered a humbling loss at McEachern, which came in 1-4. Suddenly McEachern looks like a contender in Region 3, which has no ranked teams in it, although Harrison and North Paulding are unbeaten and unranked.

*Colquitt County 50, Cedar Grove 42: No. 2 Colquitt County got off to a 36-7 first-half lead but led the No. 1 team from Class 3A make it a one score game in the fourth quarter. Colquitt might have to wait a little longer to see where it stands as the Packers don’t enter region play until Oct. 13.

*Westlake 42, Collins Hill 7: Westlake, bounced out of the rankings last week, bounced back on the field, winning easily against an average Class 7A team. But now Westlake’s opening victory over North Cobb looks even better now that North Cobb has beat Milton.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Opposition to Atlanta training center takes national stage4h ago

Man arrested after opening fire outside Gordon County Jail, sheriff says
42m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod
3h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
9h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
9h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

District attorneys ask court to block new Georgia oversight panel
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado/AJC

McEachern 28, Valdosta 7
10h ago
High school football scores from Week 6
10h ago
Mill Creek 30, Parkview 20
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
11h ago
FROM OUR ARCHIVES
The two things you need to know about Lucy McBath
Jonesboro councilman in home stretch of Clayton State degree, track career
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top