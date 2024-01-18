Top 10 Georgia boys basketball seniors: McEachern’s Bailey stands tall

Height/position: 6-10 small forward

Stats: 29.5 points, 16.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3 blocks

Team: 13-5, ranked No. 2 in Class 7A

College: Signed with Rutgers

Fact: Bailey scored 31 points, pulled 16 rebounds and made the winning shot last week in a 61-59 victory over Edmond North, an Oklahoma team that was No. 6 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.

His coach says: “Best player in the country. He’s 6-10 with a guard skill set. Able to play and guard every position on the floor. The most unselfish five-star in the country. Nothing this kid can’t do on a basketball floor.” – Tremayne Anchrum Sr.

ACE BAILEY!!! The No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 headed to Rutgers knocks down the game-winning shot to cap off McEachern's comeback win over Edmond North in @BassProTOfC third-place game. @AiriousB finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/dd9F4ZRbzj — Nate Latsch (@NateLatsch) January 14, 2024

Karris Bilal, Riverwood

Height/position: 6-2 point guard

Stats: 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 33 total 3-pointers

Team: 14-5, No. 8 in Class 6A

College: Signed with Vanderbilt

Fact: Bilal has started every game of his four-year varsity career.

Coach’s assessment: “Karris is having a big-time senior season. He has scored over 2,500 points in his high school career at Riverwood. Karris is a competitor and prolific scorer. He can score at all three levels and is exceptional with his ability to get to his spots. He’s the type of player who is difficult to game plan for because he can create shots and can score from anywhere on the court. He also uses his athleticism and instincts on the defensive end.” – Leonard Jenkins

C.J. Brown, Kell

Height/position: 6-2 point guard

Stats: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Team: 14-3, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A (defending champion)

College: Signed with South Florida

Fact: Brown had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in Kell’s 61-53 victory over Eagle’s Landing for the 2023 Class 5A title.

Coach’s assessment: “C.J. has really developed into a complete guard. He has added to his strength of being more than an attacking guard. He can hit the open three consistently, is great shooting off the dribble and is an exceptional defender. C.J. is our engine to get us going.” – Jermaine Sellers

Kyle Greene, Pace Academy

Height/position: 6-2 guard

Stats: 11 points, 8 assists, 3 steals

Team: 13-2, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A (defending champion)

College: Signed with Central Florida

Fact: Greene, a top-100 national recruit, scored 19 points with four rebounds and four assists in Pace’s 66-52 victory over Fayette County for the 2023 Class 4A championship.

Coach’s assessment: “Kyle epitomizes what it means to be a true point guard. His high basketball IQ and how he sees the game gives him the ability to make his teammates better while also scoring and defending, which makes him one of the top point guards in the country.” – Sharman White

Gicarri Harris, Grayson

Height/position: 6-4 guard

Stats: 18.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 42 total 3-pointers (49%)

Team: 16-2, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A

College: Signed with Purdue

Fact: Harris a top-75 national recruit, and junior teammate Jacob Wilkins, a Georgia commit, led Grayson to a season-opening win over McEachern, and that’s what keeps Grayson highest among Georgia teams in state and national polls.

His coach says: “Gicarri is a great young man and someone that any coach would want to represent their program. One of the most selfless players that I’ve ever coached. Always respectful of his teammates and coaches. Approaches each game with the mindset of giving us whatever we need in that particular game to win the game. It doesn’t matter if it’s scoring, facilitating, defending or rebounding. He may give you some of each area or one big night in a certain area. His mindset is doing whatever it takes to win the game.” - Geoffrey Pierce

Purdue signee Gicarri Harris was ELITE at the @CFAClassic taking home the Most Outstanding Player award.🏆🚂



The 6’4 Top-100 guard is a knockdown shooter and plays with a lot of physicality. Harris is also a tremendous passer.@Gicarri1 🎥: @c_rod1313 pic.twitter.com/aZVX1jbTJ6 — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) January 1, 2024

Josh Hill, Wheeler

Height/position: 6-10 wing/forward

Stats: 17.7 ppg, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks

Team: 12-4, ranked No. 3 in Class 7A (defending champion)

College: Signed with Arkansas State

Fact: A top-125 national prospect, Hill is the highest-rated signee in Arkansas State history.

His coach says: “A skilled 6-10 wing/forward that is only scratching the surface on how good he can be. Josh is a few years away from playing his best basketball, and once he gains some muscle to his frame and slows down a bit offensively, Josh has the potential to go a long way in this game of basketball.” – Larry Thompson

Braedan Lue, Alexander

Height/position: 6-6 forward

Stats: 20 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2 blocks, 1.4 steals

Team: 16-2, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A (defending champion)

College: Signed with Kennesaw State

Fact: Lue was the AJC’s Class 6A player of the year as a junior and led Alexander to its first state title.

Coach’s assessment: “Braedan is a matchup nightmare. He can bring the bigs out on perimeter and shoot the 3 or drive past. Or if you put smaller player on him, he is going to take them inside. He has worked really hard to improve his perimeter skills. He is a winner.” - Jason Slate

Jaye Nash, McEachern

Height/position: 6-2 point guard

Stats: 12.9 points, 7.4 assists, 2 steals

Team: 13-5, ranked No. 2 in Class 7A

College: Uncommitted

Fact: McEachern, ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps, has lost to four of MaxPreps’ top six teams plus No. 14 Grayson.

His coach says: “He’s a leader. Tough as nails. True point guard. Ball-hawking defensive point guard. Can pick up full court and also great half-court defender. Can shoot the deep 3 ball with consistency.” – Tremayne Anchrum Sr.

Xavier Shegog, Mount Vernon

Height/position: 6-6 forward

Stats: 12.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Team: 12-8, ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I College: Signed with West Georgia

Fact: Shegog moved from Tennessee last season and led Mount Vernon to its first state semifinal.

Coach’s assessment: “Xavier impacts the game on both ends of the floor and does it consistently. He always gives us an advantage from a matchup standpoint because he is so mobile and active at 6-6, 210 pounds. He’s our team captain, and he is a phenomenal teammate and leader. His biggest games are against the best competition.” - Tarrik Mabon

Micah Smith, Sandy Creek

Height/position: 6-7 forward

Stats: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Team: 13-2, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A (defending champion)

College: Signed with James Madison

Fact: Smith was the AJC’s Class 3A player of the year as a junior and led Sandy Creek to its first state title.

His coach says: “Micah has made a huge jump in his 3-point percentage on the season. It’s making him extremely difficult to defend because now teams can’t sag off. They have to respect him as a shooter, and his elite athleticism allows him to go by them if they’re overly aggressive. Micah’s greatest skill set is his passing and defense though. I honestly think he’s the best passing forward in the country. He has led our team in assists for three straight seasons, and when your best player is your most unselfish, it makes for great chemistry and balanced scoring, which makes us hard to match up with.” – Jon-Michael Nickerson

