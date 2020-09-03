Top 10 games of Week 1

Brookwood at Dacula

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Barron Field, Dacula

Records, rankings: Brookwood (5-6 in 2019) is unranked in Class 7A; Dacula (13-1 in 2019) is No. 6 in 6A.

Last meeting: Dacula won 38-21 in 2015.

Things to know: Brookwood, 5-6 a year ago, should be one of Class 7A’s most improved teams. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who started much of his freshman season in a run-oriented offense, is emerging as a maior Division I recruit as 247Sports rates him the No. 6 pro-style QB nationally in his class. Wide receivers Sam M’Bake and De’Nylon Morrissette are transfers back in their home state. Both juniors have major D-I offers. Cornerbacks Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Georgia) and Andre Stewart (Auburn) are committed. They’re also juniors, so the Broncos’ future is bright. Dacula is coming off its second consecutive semifinal appearance in 6A but has many starters to replace, including nine on offense. Georgia Power 100 player Kaleb Edwards, committed to Georgia Tech, had more than 1,750 all-purpose yards last season and started in the secondary. Kyle Efford rushed for 919 yards last season. The game will be played on Dacula’s new artificial-turf field.

Calhoun at Dalton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harmon Field at Bill Chappell Stadium, Dalton

Records, rankings: Calhoun (10-2 in 2019) is unranked in Class 5A; Dalton (7-4 in 2019) is unranked in 6A.

Last meeting: Calhoun won 24-0 in 2017.

Things to know: Dalton leads the series between these northwest Georgia rivals 35-11-1, but Calhoun has won nine of the past 11 meetings. The Yellow Jackets’ 24-point win in 2017 was their most-lopsided victory in the series since a 32-0 win in 1932. Calhoun’s state-record streak of 18 region titles ended last season when the Yellow Jackets finished second behind North Murray in Region 6-3A. They have moved up to 5A this season, and they will have to take on the new challenge with just seven returning starters (three offense, four defense). The biggest name among the returnees is running back Jerrian Hames, who rushed for 1,544 yards and 23 touchdowns and earned all-state honors. The running back position is less settled for Dalton. Jahmyr Gibbs was named the Class 6A offensive player of the year in 2019 after rushing for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games, but he’s at Georgia Tech. Look for senior Maurice Howard to get the first shot at taking Gibbs’ spot. Like Calhoun, Dalton also will find itself in new surroundings after reclassification, moving from Region 6-6A into 5-6A, which includes powerhouses Carrollton and Rome.

Fitzgerald at Cairo

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, West Thomas Stadium, Cairo

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald (8-4 in 2019) is No. 4 in Class 2A; Cairo (8-3 in 2019) is unranked in 4A.

Last meeting: Cairo won 12-8 in 2003.

Things to know: Fitzgerald last beat Cairo in 1980, though the schools have met only four times since, most recently in 2003. They first played in 1930. “We played back in the day, and Tucker Pruitt [Fitzgerald’s coach] and I wanted to get the game back going,” Cairo coach Steven DeVoursney said. The Maxwell Ratings pick Cairo to finish second to Bainbridge in Region 1-4A. Fitzgerald is the favorite in Region 1-2A, according to Maxwell. Cairo returns five first-team all-region players and 11 who got at least honorable-mention recognition. One is preseason all-state punter/kicker Noah Jones. Another is running back Tay Solomon, who is expected to have a big year. Junior Kevin Speed and sophomore Braylon Robinson, both pocket passers, must replace current Navy quarterback Matthew Peters, who led Cairo in rushing and passing last year. The defense is solid with defensive tackle Ty Glenn and linebacker Ricky Walker. Fitzgerald’s weapons will be running back Kevon Clark and 2019 region offensive player of the year Chance Gamble, a wide receiver/defensive back. Four all-region linemen are back.

Lowndes at Archer

When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Archer Community Stadium, Lawrenceville

Records, rankings: Lowndes (14-1 in 2019) is No. 2 in Class 7A; Archer (9-4 in 2019) is No. 7 in 7A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Lowndes originally was playing Hoover, Ala., and Archer was playing Dacula, but Georgia’s season delay didn’t synch with Alabama’s, so these two got matched for a first-time meeting. Lowndes ranked fifth (93-31) and Archer ninth (82-42) in wins for the 2010-19 decade, each with one state finals appearance. Lowndes has a new coach, Jamey Dubose, who won three state titles in Alabama, most recently with Phenix City. Coming off a Class 7A runner-up finish in 2019 and returning preseason all-state quarterback Jacurri Brown, Lowndes was ranked No. 9 nationally this week by USA Today. Jacques Hunter (Vanderbilt), Thomas Davis (Miami) and T.J. Quinn (Louisville) anchor the defense. Archer suffered substantial graduation losses but has made the quarterfinals or better five of the past six seasons. “They have the DNA in them,” Archer coach Andy Dyer told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “They’ve been around great football teams here as they’ve grown up.” Renoldo Spivey is an all-state candidate at running back. Graduated three-year starter Jake Peevy will be replaced by junior Andrew Lane or Peevy’s brother, Caleb, a sophomore.

McEachern at North Gwinnett

When, where: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium, Suwanee

Records, rankings: McEachern (12-1 in 2019) is No. 8 in Class 7A; North Gwinnett (12-2 in 2019) is No. 5 in 7A.

Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 32-13 in the 2019 Class 7A quarterfinals.

Things to know: McEachern won 26-17 when the teams played for the first time in 2011, but North Gwinnett has won the past four meetings, including three in the playoffs (twice in the semifinals and last year in the quarters). Both teams have suffered a number of key losses, for various reasons. McEachern QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (Florida commit), WR Dacari Collins (Clemson) and LB Chief Borders (Florida) all transferred in the offseason. However, the Indians are excited about new starting QB Bryce Archie, a junior who passed for 543 yards and seven TDs in limited duty last year. Also returning is three-star LB Ese Dubre, the team’s leading tackler last year. North Gwinnett’s defense took a major hit when DB Jordan Hancock (committed to Ohio State) opted out of the season to protect the health of his parents. And the Bulldogs will be returning just six starters (two offense, four defense) from last year’s semifinal team. Leading the returnees is Barrett Carter, an AJC Super 11 selection and Clemson commit who is the No. 4 OLB nationally and No. 5 player in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite ratings. Wide receivers Bobby Ezzard and Seth Anderson are the returning starters on offense.

North Oconee at Oconee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Warrior Stadium, Watkinsville

Records, rankings: North Oconee (10-2 in 2019) is No. 10 in Class 4A; Oconee County (13-2 in 2019) is No. 5 in 3A.

Last meeting: Oconee County won 35-7 in 2019.

Things to know: These schools are four miles apart, and the game is often called the Hog Mountain Bowl. Few people there can tell you where Hog Mountain is, but it’s the cool name of the road they’re on. Oconee County beat North Oconee last November to win the Region 8-4A title. This year, Oconee is down in 3A, where the Warriors are their new region’s team to beat, but North Oconee got unwelcome company in the old region when Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Cedar Shoals showed up. Still, both county teams should be contenders. Their series is tied 3-3. Though opened in 2004, North Oconee didn’t play Oconee until 2012. North Oconee is led by quarterback Bubba Chandler, who is committed to Clemson. He’s also a top baseball player. Eli Warrington is one of the region’s best receivers. Oconee County lost quarterback Max Johnson to LSU but returns his brother, wide receiver Jake Johnson, lineman Carsen Stocklinski and linebacker West Weeks, all preseason all-state choices. The new quarterback will be senior Tate Yancey (more experienced), junior Jacob Wright (dual-threat) or both.

Richmond Hill at Camden County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chris Gilman Stadium, Kingsland

Records, rankings: Richmond Hill (9-4 in 2019) is No. 8 in Class 6A; Camden County (8-3 in 2019) is No. 6 in 7A.

Last meeting: Camden County won 24-20 in 2019.

Things to know: Richmond Hill’s loss to Camden County last year was part of a 1-3 start, but the Wildcats won their next eight games to claim their first region title since 1996 and first trip to the semifinals in program history. Richmond Hill must replace Jalen Rouse (Tennessee State), the Region 2-6A player of the year who rushed for 1.742 yards and 24 TDs. Defensive end Nathan Vickers, the region’s defensive player of the year, is back. OL Joe Fusile and K Britton Williams were preseason all-state picks. Camden County has its highest ranking and most talented team in Bob Sphire’s four-year tenure. Senior OT Micah Morris is a four-star recruit and AJC Super 11 selection who has committed to Georgia. Junior RB Jamie Felix, who rushed for 1,124 yards and 15 TDs in 2019, is a four-star recruit with 14 Division I offers, including nine from SEC schools. Other top senior recruits include WR Shawn Hardy (three-star, Nebraska) and DE DeTerias Glover (two-star, Arkansas State). Camden’s eight victories in 2019 were the program’s most since 2015.

Warner Robins at Valdosta

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Warner Robins (13-2 in 2019) is No. 1 in Class 5A; Valdosta (10-3 in 2019) is No. 1 in 6A.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 14-7 in 2009.

Things to know: This game between two of Georgia’s highest-profile programs will mark the Valdosta debut of Rush Propst, the state’s highest-profile head coach. Propst won five state titles at Hoover in Alabama before leading Colquitt County to a 110-35 record and two championships in 11 seasons. The focus of this game, however, will be on quarterbacks Jalen Addie of Warner Robins and Jake Garcia of Valdosta. Addie was the first-team all-state QB in Class 5A last year after passing for 2,341 yards and rushing for 593. The Demons were 13-2 and finished as state runners-up for the third consecutive season, and their 39 victories in that time are the most in a three-year period in program history. Garcia transferred to Valdosta from California after that state postponed its fall season. The four-star recruit, who is committed to Southern Cal, is the No. 4 pro-style QB nationally and No. 4 overall player in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. Garcia’s targets – Aalah Brown, Javonte Sherman and Tahj Sanders – form what Propst called probably the best trio of receivers he has ever coached.

Woodward Academy at ELCA

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Commitment Field, McDonough

Records, rankings: Woodward Academy (13-1 in 2019) is No. 5 in Class 5A; Eagle’s Landing Christian (13-1 in 2019) is No. 1 in A Private.

Last meeting: Woodward Academy won 20-10 in 2015.

Things to know: This is another COVID-19 matchup. That is, Woodward was playing Newton, which delayed its season; and Eagle’s Landing Christian was playing Irwin County, which did the same. So these southern-crescent metro Atlanta teams found each other. Woodward beat ELCA in 2014 and 2015. Those Woodward teams won region titles and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals. Those ELCA teams made the Class A finals, winning in 2015. They’re held in similar regard today. ELCA, the five-time Class A Private champion, is greener than usual entering a season. The Chargers graduated region player of the year Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for more than 2,000 each of the past two seasons, and Justin Robinson, now a wide receiver at Georgia. Lineman Bryson Estes (Florida State commit) and defensive back Kaleb Anthony (UConn) made the preseason all-state team. Woodward has five major Division I seniors – safety Khari Gee (LSU commit), linebacker Errington Truesdell (four-year starter), running back Damari Alston (more than 1,300 all-purpose yards), cornerback Alan “Taco” Wright (Vanderbilt) and defensive end Ozzie Hoffler (12 sacks in 2019).

