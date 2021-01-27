Tift County hires football coach with 3 Michigan state titles

Dean won Michigan state titles in 2002, 2004 and 2009 at Lowell High outside of Grand Rapids in the western part of the state. His Lowell teams were state runners-up three times.

Dean first became a head coach at age 22 in 1991 at Bendle High. His record with the two Michigan schools was 241-68 with 25 straight winning seasons. He retired after the 2017 season to enter a family business.