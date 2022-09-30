Thursday recap: Calhoun takes down No. 1 Cartersville; Hebron upsets Oconee

The only other unranked team to beat a top-10 opponent Thursday was Callaway, which defeated No. 8 Columbia 32-12. Though unranked, Callaway (3-3) has been a semifinalist or better in 2A each of the past four seasons.

Five other Thursday games pitted top-10 teams against each other.

No. 3 Roswell beat No. 10 Blessed Trinity 41-10 in a Region 7-6A game. Always in different classifications, the crosstown schools had never played each other in football.

Also in 6A, No. 1 Lee County routed No. 8 Houston County 50-21 in Region 8. Houston County had been 5-0 under first-year coach Jeremy Edwards, the former Warner Robins offensive coordinator.

In Class 5A, No. 6 Loganville is 7-0 for the first time since 1971 after a 13-10 victory over No. 10 Eastside in Region 8.

In Class 3A, No. 2 Carver beat No. 6 Peach County 8-6 in a non-region game. Carver was the 3A runner-up last season, while Peach has made six straight quarterfinals or better in 3A.

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of Class A Division I beat No. 10 Mary Persons of 3A 47-14. Prince Avenue has been No. 1 since preseason and is 5-0.

Twenty-nine other top-10 teams played Thursday and won.

Those included No. 5 Walton of 7A, a 51-49 winner over North Paulding. Also barely getting by was No. 3 Creekside of 6A. The Seminoles beat unranked Mays 22-21.

There are 11 games Friday night or Saturday involving top-10 teams. Those include four No. 1 teams. Buford of 7A plays Collins Hill, Hughes of 6A plays Alexander, Cedartown of 4A plays Central-Carrollton and Cedar Grove of 3A plays St. John’s of Washington, D.C.