Thursday recap: Calhoun takes down No. 1 Cartersville; Hebron upsets Oconee

Calhoun defeated No. 1 Cartersville, ending the Purple Hurricanes’ 62-game winning streak in region play Thursday night, while unranked Hebron Christian and Callaway defeated top-10 teams in other games played a day early because of Hurricane Ian.
Calhoun, ranked No. 8, beat Cartersville 50-48 in triple overtime of a Region 7-5A game. Calhoun led 28-7 in the first half before things got tight. Calhoun scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion for a 50-48 lead, and Cartersville’s ensuing two-point conversion, a quarterback keeper, was stopped short, giving Calhoun the victory.
It was Cartersville’s first region loss since 2011 against Cedartown. This is only the third time in that span that Calhoun and Cartersville shared a region.
The night’s biggest upset prize belonged to Hebron Christian, a Gwinnett County private school that defeated No. 5 Oconee County 35-28 in a Region 8-3A game. The victory was Hebron’s first over a top-five team or any ranked opponent outside of Class A in the program’s 16-year history.
Hebron was 4-7 last season playing in Class A Private but is 6-0 this season in 3A under first-year coach Jonathan Gess, who won six state titles while at Eagle’s Landing Christian.
The only other unranked team to beat a top-10 opponent Thursday was Callaway, which defeated No. 8 Columbia 32-12. Though unranked, Callaway (3-3) has been a semifinalist or better in 2A each of the past four seasons.
Five other Thursday games pitted top-10 teams against each other.
No. 3 Roswell beat No. 10 Blessed Trinity 41-10 in a Region 7-6A game. Always in different classifications, the crosstown schools had never played each other in football.
Also in 6A, No. 1 Lee County routed No. 8 Houston County 50-21 in Region 8. Houston County had been 5-0 under first-year coach Jeremy Edwards, the former Warner Robins offensive coordinator.
In Class 5A, No. 6 Loganville is 7-0 for the first time since 1971 after a 13-10 victory over No. 10 Eastside in Region 8.
In Class 3A, No. 2 Carver beat No. 6 Peach County 8-6 in a non-region game. Carver was the 3A runner-up last season, while Peach has made six straight quarterfinals or better in 3A.
No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of Class A Division I beat No. 10 Mary Persons of 3A 47-14. Prince Avenue has been No. 1 since preseason and is 5-0.
Twenty-nine other top-10 teams played Thursday and won.
Those included No. 5 Walton of 7A, a 51-49 winner over North Paulding. Also barely getting by was No. 3 Creekside of 6A. The Seminoles beat unranked Mays 22-21.
There are 11 games Friday night or Saturday involving top-10 teams. Those include four No. 1 teams. Buford of 7A plays Collins Hill, Hughes of 6A plays Alexander, Cedartown of 4A plays Central-Carrollton and Cedar Grove of 3A plays St. John’s of Washington, D.C.
