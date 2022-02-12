Three teams defend at GHSA Dance Championships in Columbus

Mill Creek (7A), Starr’s Mill (5A-6A) and West Laurens (3A-4A) returned to glory atop their respective classes. In the state’s highest class, Mill Creek won titles in the Jazz and Pom competitions on the way to victory. South Forsyth finished as runner-up.

In Class 5A-6A, Starr’s Mill won the Jazz, Pom and overall championships to successfully defend last season’s championship. In 3A-4A, West Laurens won the overall title and the Pom competition. In Class A-2A, Stilwell Arts won the overall title after capturing the Jazz and Pom competition championships.