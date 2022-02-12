Hamburger icon
Three teams defend at GHSA Dance Championships in Columbus

GHSA Dance

caption arrowCaption
High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
22 minutes ago

Three champions defended titles as the GHSA Competition Dance Championships concluded at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Saturday.

Mill Creek (7A), Starr’s Mill (5A-6A) and West Laurens (3A-4A) returned to glory atop their respective classes. In the state’s highest class, Mill Creek won titles in the Jazz and Pom competitions on the way to victory. South Forsyth finished as runner-up.

In Class 5A-6A, Starr’s Mill won the Jazz, Pom and overall championships to successfully defend last season’s championship. In 3A-4A, West Laurens won the overall title and the Pom competition. In Class A-2A, Stilwell Arts won the overall title after capturing the Jazz and Pom competition championships.

See the results from each competition below.

7A Winners

Hip Hop: South Forsyth

Jazz: Mill Creek

Pom: Mill Creek

Overall Champion: Mill Creek

Runner Up: South Forsyth

5A-6A Winners

Hip Hop: Westlake

Jazz: Starr’s Mill

Pom: Starr’s Mill

Overall Champion: Starr’s Mill

Runner Up: Westlake

3A-4A Winners

Hip Hop: Ringgold

Jazz: North Oconee

Pom: West Laurens

Overall Champion: West Laurens

Runner Up: Heritage-Catoosa

A-2A Winners

Hip Hop: King’s Ridge

Jazz: Stilwell

Pom: Stilwell

Overall Champion: Stilwell

Runner Up: Thomasville

