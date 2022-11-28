ajc logo
X

Three semifinals moved to neutral sites

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Three Fulton County teams will be playing as the designated home teams at neutral sites Friday because of GHSA seating requirements for the semifinals.

Roswell will play Gainesville at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium in Class 6A. Both are No. 1 seeds, and Roswell won the GHSA’s universal coin toss to be the designated home team.

Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium will be the site of a doubleheader with Hughes, the designated home team, playing Rome in 6A and Milton, the designated home team, playing Mill Creek in 7A.

The GHSA requires 6,000 permanent seats for 7A semifinals and 4,000 for 6A semifinals. Bleachers are calculated as one seat per 24 inches in width. All seats must be at least 15 feet from the playing field.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Postseason sets up well for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech’s bowl hopes look faint
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

SEC titles have proved elusive for Georgia Bulldogs
11h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

SEC titles have proved elusive for Georgia Bulldogs
11h ago

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chip Saye

Carrollton 52, Walton 27
GHSA Football State Championships Roundup: Quarterfinals
Mill Creek 38, Westlake 14
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
12h ago
Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top