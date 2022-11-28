Three semifinals moved to neutral sites

Three Fulton County teams will be playing as the designated home teams at neutral sites Friday because of GHSA seating requirements for the semifinals.
Roswell will play Gainesville at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium in Class 6A. Both are No. 1 seeds, and Roswell won the GHSA’s universal coin toss to be the designated home team.
Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium will be the site of a doubleheader with Hughes, the designated home team, playing Rome in 6A and Milton, the designated home team, playing Mill Creek in 7A.
The GHSA requires 6,000 permanent seats for 7A semifinals and 4,000 for 6A semifinals. Bleachers are calculated as one seat per 24 inches in width. All seats must be at least 15 feet from the playing field.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author