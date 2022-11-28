Three semifinals moved to neutral sites

Roswell will play Gainesville at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium in Class 6A. Both are No. 1 seeds, and Roswell won the GHSA’s universal coin toss to be the designated home team.

Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium will be the site of a doubleheader with Hughes, the designated home team, playing Rome in 6A and Milton, the designated home team, playing Mill Creek in 7A.