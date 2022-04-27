Thomasville, Alcovy settle on football coaches; Mays job filled

Thomasville made Jonathan DeLay its permanent football coach Wednesday, removing the interim tag given him when former coach Zach Grage took the Lowndes job two weeks ago.
Alcovy in Newton County also hired a coach Wednesday. It’s Spencer Fortson, who was county rival Newton’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach last season.
At Thomasville, DeLay has been the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in 2017. He’s previously coached at Franklin Count (2010-15) and Thomas County Central (2016).
Only four GHSA football coaching jobs remain unfilled. Those are at Pike County, Richmond Academy, Stone Mountain and Towers.
The most recent prominent job filled had been that of Mays’ Tony Slaton. He was promoted to replace Bobby May, now Kell’s coach. Slaton is officially an interim coach but is expected to head up the team through the 2022 season and potentially beyond.
