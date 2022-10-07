The Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson sit at No. 1 through Week 7

Nick Woodford of Northeast in Macon and Tate Morris of McIntosh are the GHSA’s new leaders in rushing and passing, respectively.
Woodford, a well-built sophomore at 5 feet, 8 inches and 210 pounds, has rushed for more than 225 yards in each of the past four games, all victories after Northeast started 0-2. He went for 245 yards last week in a 47-0 victory over Central of Macon. He’s run for 1,317 yards on the season, an average of 219.5 per game.
Woodford would have more yards except that a 14-12 opening loss to Mary Persons was stopped six plays into the second half because of rain and lightning and never completed. He settled for 109 yards that night.
Two other running backs took the lead in their classifications.
Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade rushed for 375 yards last week in a 52-45 victory over Hiram. That put him at 1,215, the most in Class 5A. Greenwade missed the Cedartown game Sept. 23, so his totals are from five games. Dalton is 3-3.
Meadowcreek’s Jordan Louie, the new 7A leader, is making a name for himself in Georgia after playing his junior season in Alabama. The 6-1, 210-pound running back rushed for 226 yards on 11 carries in a 67-41 loss to North Gwinnett last week. He’s rushed for 1,086 yards for a 4-2 team and also has 364 receiving yards. Louie is committed to West Virginia.
The new passing leader is Morris, who is on pace for 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing in the regular season. He tacked on 295 yards passing in a 35-34 victory over Heard County last week and stands at 1,860 for the season for a 3-3 team.
Rabun County’s Jaden Gibson remains the leader in receiving yards with 958. Gibson was the state’s 2021 leader with 1,878 and is 345 yards short of Stan Rome’s career record of 4,477 set in 1973.
Rushing
1,317 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]
1,313 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]
1,215 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]
1,116 - Nori Moore, Hart County
1,086 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek [7A leader]
1,077 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
1,073 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview
1,072 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
1,046 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
1,045 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
1,013 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
987 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
980 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
980 - Quan Moss, Elbert County
960 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
920 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
903 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
898 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
886 - Taeo Todd, Troup
884 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]
883 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
865 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
861 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
848 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
836 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
819 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
811 - Kenai Grier, Eastside
802 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
797 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
789 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
788 - Julian Waters, North Gwinnett
773 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
770 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County
765 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler
758 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
751 - Justice Haynes, Buford
743 - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester
742 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
737 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
732 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
732 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro
728 - Elijah Coleman, Portal
723 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty
719 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee
717 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
715 - Cam Robinson, Mill Creek
704 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside
701 - Autavius Ison, Riverdale
Passing
1,860 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
1,796 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
1,767 - Antwann Hill, Houston County [6A leader]
1,745 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
1,717 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
1,711 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,705 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]
1,665 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
1,614 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta
1,598 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton
1,598 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
1,527 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
1,526 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
1,481 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
1,472 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
1,464 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,430 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,390 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
1,366 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
1,366 - Reece Fountain, Rome
1,363 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
1,352 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,343 - Armar Gordon, Perry
1,325 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
1,321 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
1,315 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County [3A leader]
1,288 - Jared Echols, Alexander
1,287 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
1,285 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,266 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty
1,252 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,224 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,223 - Chip Cooper, Worth County
1,215 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,204 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,202 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,191 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy
1,172 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
1,142 - Donovon Morton, Mundy’s Mill
1,139 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek
1,129 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County
1,126 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
1,121 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
1,115 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern
1,106 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
1,104 - Morgan Jones, Washington County
1,097 - Edward Burr, Osborne
1,093 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
1,089 - James Tyre, Lambert
1,079 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
1,072 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,068 - Austin Guest, Creekview
1,067 - Baylor Thomason, East Paulding
1,063 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek
1,062 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
1,056 - Chase McCravy, Marietta
1,055 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
1,052 - Curt Clark, Spalding
1,049 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
1,048 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh
1,030 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
1,022 - Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)
1,019 - Braylon Robinson, Cairo
1,003 - Toryn Wilkins, Hillgrove
1,002 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
Receiving
958 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
747 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
694 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]
688 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]
666 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
646 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]
643 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
642 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest [2A leader]
641 - Judson Petty, North Murray
612 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central
605 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
604 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
600 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
600 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
594 - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson
590 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain
586 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
585 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
582 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh
574 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
570 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
569 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
552 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
544 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
533 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
530 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
529 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
523 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
523 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
519 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon
518 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan [3A leader]
516 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray
495 - Ron Golden, Liberty County
492 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
490 - R.J. Echols, McEachern
486 - John Stuetzer, Pope
481 - James Johnson, Douglas County
475 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
473 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
470 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
465 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
463 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville
461 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
461 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County
461 - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek
451 - Dejuandre Riggins, Southwest
