The Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson sit at No. 1 through Week 7

Woodford, a well-built sophomore at 5 feet, 8 inches and 210 pounds, has rushed for more than 225 yards in each of the past four games, all victories after Northeast started 0-2. He went for 245 yards last week in a 47-0 victory over Central of Macon. He’s run for 1,317 yards on the season, an average of 219.5 per game.

Woodford would have more yards except that a 14-12 opening loss to Mary Persons was stopped six plays into the second half because of rain and lightning and never completed. He settled for 109 yards that night.