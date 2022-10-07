ajc logo
X

The Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson sit at No. 1 through Week 7

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Nick Woodford of Northeast in Macon and Tate Morris of McIntosh are the GHSA’s new leaders in rushing and passing, respectively.

Woodford, a well-built sophomore at 5 feet, 8 inches and 210 pounds, has rushed for more than 225 yards in each of the past four games, all victories after Northeast started 0-2. He went for 245 yards last week in a 47-0 victory over Central of Macon. He’s run for 1,317 yards on the season, an average of 219.5 per game.

Woodford would have more yards except that a 14-12 opening loss to Mary Persons was stopped six plays into the second half because of rain and lightning and never completed. He settled for 109 yards that night.

Two other running backs took the lead in their classifications.

Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade rushed for 375 yards last week in a 52-45 victory over Hiram. That put him at 1,215, the most in Class 5A. Greenwade missed the Cedartown game Sept. 23, so his totals are from five games. Dalton is 3-3.

Meadowcreek’s Jordan Louie, the new 7A leader, is making a name for himself in Georgia after playing his junior season in Alabama. The 6-1, 210-pound running back rushed for 226 yards on 11 carries in a 67-41 loss to North Gwinnett last week. He’s rushed for 1,086 yards for a 4-2 team and also has 364 receiving yards. Louie is committed to West Virginia.

The new passing leader is Morris, who is on pace for 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing in the regular season. He tacked on 295 yards passing in a 35-34 victory over Heard County last week and stands at 1,860 for the season for a 3-3 team.

Rabun County’s Jaden Gibson remains the leader in receiving yards with 958. Gibson was the state’s 2021 leader with 1,878 and is 345 yards short of Stan Rome’s career record of 4,477 set in 1973.

Rushing

1,317 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]

1,313 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]

1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]

1,215 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]

1,116 - Nori Moore, Hart County

1,086 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek [7A leader]

1,077 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]

1,073 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview

1,072 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

1,046 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville

1,045 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)

1,013 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

987 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

980 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County

980 - Quan Moss, Elbert County

960 - Jacob Davis, Discovery

920 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

903 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

898 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County

886 - Taeo Todd, Troup

884 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]

883 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

865 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

861 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County

848 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow

836 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter

819 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester

811 - Kenai Grier, Eastside

802 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern

797 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville

789 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove

788 - Julian Waters, North Gwinnett

773 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge

770 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County

765 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler

758 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

751 - Justice Haynes, Buford

743 - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester

742 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona

737 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson

732 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram

732 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro

728 - Elijah Coleman, Portal

723 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty

719 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee

717 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy

715 - Cam Robinson, Mill Creek

704 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside

701 - Autavius Ison, Riverdale

Passing

1,860 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]

1,796 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

1,767 - Antwann Hill, Houston County [6A leader]

1,745 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

1,717 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]

1,711 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,705 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]

1,665 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

1,614 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta

1,598 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton

1,598 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding

1,527 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur

1,526 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

1,481 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes

1,472 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis

1,464 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central

1,430 - Christian Langford, East Coweta

1,390 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

1,366 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County

1,366 - Reece Fountain, Rome

1,363 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek

1,352 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

1,343 - Armar Gordon, Perry

1,325 - West Roberts, North Forsyth

1,321 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon

1,315 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County [3A leader]

1,288 - Jared Echols, Alexander

1,287 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove

1,285 - Ty Collins, Paulding County

1,266 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty

1,252 - Braylan Ford, Harrison

1,224 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain

1,223 - Chip Cooper, Worth County

1,215 - Chase Dupree, Southwest

1,204 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

1,202 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

1,191 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy

1,172 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

1,142 - Donovon Morton, Mundy’s Mill

1,139 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek

1,129 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County

1,126 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

1,121 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA

1,115 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern

1,106 - Bryce Clavon, Kell

1,104 - Morgan Jones, Washington County

1,097 - Edward Burr, Osborne

1,093 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

1,089 - James Tyre, Lambert

1,079 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan

1,072 - K.J. Smith, Roswell

1,068 - Austin Guest, Creekview

1,067 - Baylor Thomason, East Paulding

1,063 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek

1,062 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian

1,056 - Chase McCravy, Marietta

1,055 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

1,052 - Curt Clark, Spalding

1,049 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas

1,048 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh

1,030 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy

1,022 - Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)

1,019 - Braylon Robinson, Cairo

1,003 - Toryn Wilkins, Hillgrove

1,002 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek

Receiving

958 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

747 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

694 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]

688 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]

666 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian

646 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]

643 - Eric Singleton, Alexander

642 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest [2A leader]

641 - Judson Petty, North Murray

612 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central

605 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta

604 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

600 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County

600 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

594 - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson

590 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain

586 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur

585 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

582 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh

574 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

570 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central

569 - Mike Matthews, Parkview

552 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth

544 - Brandon Jones, Lambert

533 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur

530 - Javaris Harris, Greene County

529 - Malachi Jackson, McNair

523 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

523 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County

519 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon

518 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan [3A leader]

516 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray

495 - Ron Golden, Liberty County

492 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta

490 - R.J. Echols, McEachern

486 - John Stuetzer, Pope

481 - James Johnson, Douglas County

475 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

473 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth

470 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick

465 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill

463 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville

461 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove

461 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County

461 - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek

451 - Dejuandre Riggins, Southwest

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

What went wrong for Atlanta United? Where to start ...15h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
16h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
16h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

National rankings: Buford remains among top 15 in eight polls
48m ago
4 Questions with Football Friday Night Show host Chris Beckham
1h ago
List: Undefeated teams’ odds of finishing regular season unbeaten
1h ago
Featured

‘Potentially severe’ flu season arrives in Georgia’s classrooms
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Atlanta mayor extends rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top