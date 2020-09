The Leaderboard: Summers, Renard, Redding atop yardage lists

Summers is a transfer from Timber Creek High in Orlando. He didn’t even play football last season. But with Pacelli, he has run for 561 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a wingback in the wing-T offense. Pacelli, a Class A Private school in Columbus, is 3-0.

“He runs with his eyes and see what’s going on,” Pacelli coach Dwight Jones said. “He’s not a big kid, only about 175 pounds, but he can be physical, and he does a great job seeing and reading his blocks.”