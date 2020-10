The Leaderboard: Rutland’s Phelps quickly climbs to top spot in rushing

That’s in only three games as Bibb County Schools, being cautious over COVID-19, didn’t kick off until the week of Sept. 18. Phelps has played only three games. He rushed for 247 yards against Luella, 307 against Worth County and 321 against ACE Charter. He has scored nine touchdowns.

“Jessie is a hard-nosed downhill runner,” Rutland coach Russell Eason said. “He has great balance. He has improved his overall speed from last season, which is allowing him to pose bigger issues for smaller second-level tacklers. He wears defenders down, which is why he is racking up extra yards in the second half.”