The Leaderboard: Ratliff, Clark take top spots in passing, receiving

Lonnie Ratliff of Duluth is first in passing with 2,231 yards. He’s also thrown for 20 touchdowns for a 5-3 Duluth team on the verge of its first winning season since 1994 and state-playoff berth since 1986. Ratliff has thrown for more than 200 yards in every game.

The new receiving yards leader is Adriel Clark of Rabun County, who sits at 1,013. Clark transferred from Riverside Military after Riverside canceled fall sports and found a home at Rabun, where he had four receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns against Elbert County last week. He had an even bigger game last month, when had had 213 yards and four touchdowns against Pope.