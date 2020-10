The Leaderboard: Mount Vernon duo atop passing, receiving lists

Kytle – who is 5-7, 160 pounds – has thrown for 1,942 yards, or at least 200 in each game for a 4-3 team that passes 75 percent of the time. Kytle has passed for 6,650 yards in his career.

Douglas, a preseason all-state pick with offers from Air Force and Indiana, has 43 receptions for 832 yards. He had a career-high 224-yard game last week in a 42-3 victory over Hebron Christian. He scored three touchdowns, one on a 92-yard punt return. Douglas has 2,353 receiving yards for his career.