ajc logo
X

The Leaderboard: McIntosh’s Morris, Harrison’s Kluse move into top spots

ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Tate Morris of McIntosh and Brady Kluse of Harrison have taken the lead in passing and receiving yards, respectively, while Gavin Hall of Hebron Christian continues to lead in rushing.

Hall, a junior quarterback, rushed for 157 yards last week in a 35-28 victory over Morgan County. Under new coach Jonathan Gess, Hebron is 4-0 for the first time. The Lions are off this week, which could open the door for a new leader next week.

Next in line is a freshman, Jonaz Walton of Central in Carrollton. Walton rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns last week in a 61-40 victory over McIntosh. Central, now 3-1, plays at home against Northgate tonight.

Also in that Central-vs.-McIntosh shootout was the new passing leader, Morris, a first-year starter. He threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the 101-point game. Morris also rushed for 122 yards, his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. McIntosh (1-3) and Morris are back in action tonight against Landmark Christian.

Kluse, the receiving leader, had 12 receptions for 211 yards last week in a 25-21 loss to Denmark. Harrison is at Kennesaw Mountain tonight.

Rushing

937 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]

853 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

791 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]

760 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow [5A leader]

751 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta [2A leader]

708 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek [7A leader]

704 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton

688 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

677 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County

646 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding

639 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)

625 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville

605 - Nori Moore, Hart County

600 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

598 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern

596 - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County [A Division II leader]

584 - Robert McNeal, Bowdon

584 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County

583 - Crishaun Kindle, Hampton

572 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona [6A leader]

568 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

562 - Jason Williams, Harlem

553 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter

553 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County

550 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County

549 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

544 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson

540 - Nick Woodford, Northeast

537 - Jakilen King, Pike County

535 - Xavier Mahoney, Etowah

532 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville

524 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge

523 - Quan Moss, Elbert County

516 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty

504 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview

504 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro

499 - Paxton McCrary, Heritage (Ringgold

499 - Autavius Ison, Riverdale

496 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram

492 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

491 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County

485 - Jamal Bing, Dutchtown

479 - Elijah Coleman, Portal

473 - Conner Tolley, Hampton

472 - Jacob Davis, Discovery

472 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove

468 - Taeo Todd, Troup

456 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee

455 - Jaylon Calhoun, Lanier County

455 - Aiden Griffin, Westover

453 - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County

449 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy

444 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington

444 - Kaleb Smith, New Hampstead

444 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County

439 - Ayden Duncanson, Whitefield Academy

433 - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove

431 - Solomon Rayton, Arabia Mountain

427 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County

425 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

425 - Charles Williams, Early County

Passing

1,274 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]

1,184 - Antwann Hill, Houston County [6A leader]

1,162 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]

1,153 - Jack Cendoya, Mt. Pisgah Christian [A Division I leader]

1,089 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

1,032 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central

1,026 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur

1,019 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

1,002 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County

1,002 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]

978 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding

975 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton

963 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County

941 - Bryce Clavon, Kell

908 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]

898 - Braylan Ford, Harrison

888 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

863 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

862 - West Roberts, North Forsyth

857 - James Neville, Westside (Augusta)

850 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

847 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes

832 - Caiden Tanner, Union County

827 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

813 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead

779 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern

776 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

769 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta

765 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

747 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain

746 - Chase McCravy, Marietta

743 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County

740 - Tanner Savasir, Cherokee

737 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian

731 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

731 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis

726 - Ty Collins, Paulding County

721 - Armar Gordon, Perry

717 - Jared Echols, Alexander

709 - Ethan Spector, River Ridge

708 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA

703 - Austin Guest, Creekview

701 - Logan Cross, Social Circle

700 - Christian Langford, East Coweta

690 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan

686 - Drew Folsom, Cook

684 - K.J. Smith, Roswell

672 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek

671 - Jeremiah Anderson, Monroe Area

665 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy

663 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek

663 - Sam Streicher, Pickens

654 - Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)

652 - Luke Marble, Campbell

651 - Nate Hayes, Effingham County

651 - Judd Anderson, Jones County

650 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek

*612 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas [A Division II leader]

Receiving

558 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]

493 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

475 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central [6A leader]

474 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

448 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County

446 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur [5A leader]

435 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]

430 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian

427 - Elijah Dewitt, Jefferson

426 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh

399 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

387 - R.J. Echols, McEachern

387 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

383 - Malachi Jackson, McNair

382 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

381 - Cameron Goggins, Hampton

376 - James Johnson, Douglas County

374 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth

360 - Damare Franklin, Veterans

354 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee

353 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

342 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth

338 - Owen Dupree, North Paulding

337 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain

328 - Ny’Shaun Wallace, Cook

327 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

325 - Eric Singleton, Alexander

325 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian

323 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas [A Division II leader]

317 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central

312 - Marek Briley, North Gwinnett

311 - Larry Lane, Dougherty [3A leader]

310 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville

310 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur

309 - Javaris Harris, Greene County

307 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County

306 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs

306 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh

305 - Marcus Calwise, Newton

305 - Reshod Curtis, Therrell

305 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County

304 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill

304 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan

298 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County

287 - Christian Mathis, Marietta

284 - Tyler Covington, Cook

282 - Brandon Jones, Lambert

282 - Christopher Elko, Roswell

278 - Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute

275 - Colton Hood, ELCA

275 - Mason Moore, Social Circle

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose14h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
22h ago
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead looks on before a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG/The Orange County Register/TNS)

Credit: TNS

What can Falcons take from Rams’ Super Bowl building methods
10h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
8h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
8h ago
Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London reacts as he is knocked out of bounds after catching a pass against the Saints. London and Kyle Pitts made their duo debut with mixed results in the Week 1 loss. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Drake London-Kyle Pitts tandem gives Falcons reason for optimism
15h ago
The Latest
Langston Hughes’s Prentiss Air Noland (1) runs the ball during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

National rankings: Hughes moves into top 25 in three polls
31m ago
4 Questions with Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun
46m ago
List: Georgians who finished among top 10 in Heisman voting
1h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
17h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
20h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top