The Leaderboard: McIntosh’s Morris, Harrison’s Kluse move into top spots

Hall, a junior quarterback, rushed for 157 yards last week in a 35-28 victory over Morgan County. Under new coach Jonathan Gess, Hebron is 4-0 for the first time. The Lions are off this week, which could open the door for a new leader next week.

Next in line is a freshman, Jonaz Walton of Central in Carrollton. Walton rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns last week in a 61-40 victory over McIntosh. Central, now 3-1, plays at home against Northgate tonight.