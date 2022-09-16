The Leaderboard: McIntosh’s Morris, Harrison’s Kluse move into top spots

Tate Morris of McIntosh and Brady Kluse of Harrison have taken the lead in passing and receiving yards, respectively, while Gavin Hall of Hebron Christian continues to lead in rushing.
Hall, a junior quarterback, rushed for 157 yards last week in a 35-28 victory over Morgan County. Under new coach Jonathan Gess, Hebron is 4-0 for the first time. The Lions are off this week, which could open the door for a new leader next week.
Next in line is a freshman, Jonaz Walton of Central in Carrollton. Walton rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns last week in a 61-40 victory over McIntosh. Central, now 3-1, plays at home against Northgate tonight.
Also in that Central-vs.-McIntosh shootout was the new passing leader, Morris, a first-year starter. He threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the 101-point game. Morris also rushed for 122 yards, his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. McIntosh (1-3) and Morris are back in action tonight against Landmark Christian.
Kluse, the receiving leader, had 12 receptions for 211 yards last week in a 25-21 loss to Denmark. Harrison is at Kennesaw Mountain tonight.
Rushing
937 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
853 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
791 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]
760 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow [5A leader]
751 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta [2A leader]
708 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek [7A leader]
704 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton
688 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
677 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
646 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
639 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
625 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
605 - Nori Moore, Hart County
600 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
598 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
596 - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County [A Division II leader]
584 - Robert McNeal, Bowdon
584 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
583 - Crishaun Kindle, Hampton
572 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona [6A leader]
568 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
562 - Jason Williams, Harlem
553 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
553 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
550 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County
549 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
544 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
540 - Nick Woodford, Northeast
537 - Jakilen King, Pike County
535 - Xavier Mahoney, Etowah
532 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
524 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
523 - Quan Moss, Elbert County
516 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty
504 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview
504 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro
499 - Paxton McCrary, Heritage (Ringgold
499 - Autavius Ison, Riverdale
496 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
492 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
491 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County
485 - Jamal Bing, Dutchtown
479 - Elijah Coleman, Portal
473 - Conner Tolley, Hampton
472 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
472 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
468 - Taeo Todd, Troup
456 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
455 - Jaylon Calhoun, Lanier County
455 - Aiden Griffin, Westover
453 - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County
449 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
444 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington
444 - Kaleb Smith, New Hampstead
444 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County
439 - Ayden Duncanson, Whitefield Academy
433 - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove
431 - Solomon Rayton, Arabia Mountain
427 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County
425 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
425 - Charles Williams, Early County
Passing
1,274 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
1,184 - Antwann Hill, Houston County [6A leader]
1,162 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
1,153 - Jack Cendoya, Mt. Pisgah Christian [A Division I leader]
1,089 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
1,032 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,026 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
1,019 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
1,002 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
1,002 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]
978 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
975 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton
963 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County
941 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
908 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]
898 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
888 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
863 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
862 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
857 - James Neville, Westside (Augusta)
850 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
847 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
832 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
827 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
813 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead
779 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern
776 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
769 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta
765 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
747 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
746 - Chase McCravy, Marietta
743 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County
740 - Tanner Savasir, Cherokee
737 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
731 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
731 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
726 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
721 - Armar Gordon, Perry
717 - Jared Echols, Alexander
709 - Ethan Spector, River Ridge
708 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
703 - Austin Guest, Creekview
701 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
700 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
690 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
686 - Drew Folsom, Cook
684 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
672 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
671 - Jeremiah Anderson, Monroe Area
665 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy
663 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek
663 - Sam Streicher, Pickens
654 - Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)
652 - Luke Marble, Campbell
651 - Nate Hayes, Effingham County
651 - Judd Anderson, Jones County
650 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
*612 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas [A Division II leader]
Receiving
558 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]
493 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
475 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central [6A leader]
474 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
448 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
446 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur [5A leader]
435 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]
430 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
427 - Elijah Dewitt, Jefferson
426 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh
399 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
387 - R.J. Echols, McEachern
387 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
383 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
382 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
381 - Cameron Goggins, Hampton
376 - James Johnson, Douglas County
374 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
360 - Damare Franklin, Veterans
354 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee
353 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
342 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
338 - Owen Dupree, North Paulding
337 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain
328 - Ny’Shaun Wallace, Cook
327 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
325 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
325 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian
323 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas [A Division II leader]
317 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
312 - Marek Briley, North Gwinnett
311 - Larry Lane, Dougherty [3A leader]
310 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville
310 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
309 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
307 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County
306 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs
306 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh
305 - Marcus Calwise, Newton
305 - Reshod Curtis, Therrell
305 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County
304 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
304 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan
298 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County
287 - Christian Mathis, Marietta
284 - Tyler Covington, Cook
282 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
282 - Christopher Elko, Roswell
278 - Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute
275 - Colton Hood, ELCA
275 - Mason Moore, Social Circle
