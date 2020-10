The Leaderboard: Lonergan moves into first place in passing yardage

Lonergan passed for 247 yards last week – ironically 58 yards below his average – in a 56-42 victory over Marietta. For the season, Lonergan has completed 76.6 percent of his attempts (118 of 154) for 1,524 yards and 14 touchdowns for a team that is 5-0 for the first time since 2005.

Lonergan is the sixth-rated pro-style quarterback prospect nationally among sophomores, according to 247Sports. He’s throwing to a pair of major Division I recruits at wide receiver. Denylon Morrissette, with 532 yards, and Samuel Mbake, with 363, are second and eighth in receiving yards in Class 7A.