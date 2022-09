The Leaderboard: Hall, Hardaway, Gibson rank No. 1 after Week 3

Hall, a junior quarterback, has rushed for 310, 110 and 360 yards in Hebron’s three games, all victories. He’s also passed for 354 yards passing.

Hardaway, also a junior quarterback, is the first passer with more than 1,000 yards. Douglas County is better known for its receivers, including Wake Forest commit Hilton Alexander, but Hardaway is getting noticed now as an accurate distributor. He’s completed 71.4% of his attempts.