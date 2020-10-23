The Leaderboard: 430-yard rushing effort lifts Levett to top

Levett’s 430-yard effort represents one of the 10 best single-game rushing totals in state history. It boosted the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior to 1,230 yards on the season in five games, four of them Central victories.

Levett – called “a power runner who runs behind his pads” by coach Darius Smiley – has played games on the varsity since he was a freshman, but he’s only now the Lions' feature back and a team captain.