The Leaderboard: 430-yard rushing effort lifts Levett to top

Narada Levett, the Central of Carrollton running back who rushed for 430 yards on 47 carries against Northwest Whitfield last week, is the state’s new leading rusher.
Levett’s 430-yard effort represents one of the 10 best single-game rushing totals in state history. It boosted the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior to 1,230 yards on the season in five games, four of them Central victories.
Levett – called “a power runner who runs behind his pads” by coach Darius Smiley – has played games on the varsity since he was a freshman, but he’s only now the Lions' feature back and a team captain.
“His vision has improved from last year, and he is making cuts that we had not seen before,” Smiley said. “He understands our scheme better as a senior.”
What Smiley likes best is Levett’s work ethic and competitiveness.
“Narada takes the approach that no one will beat him in anything,” Smiley said. “He’s a very competitive kid and does not like to lose. He takes it personal. He is like that on the field and in the weight room, and everything about our football team matters to him. He is a locker room guy and a great teammate.”
These are the state’s rushing, passing and receiving leaders through seven weeks of the regular season.
Rushing
1,230 - Narada Levett, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
1,141 - Trenton Johnson, McIntosh Co. Acad. [A Public leader]
1,099 - Amehre Morrison, River Ridge [6A leader]
1,086 - Malyk Walker, Washington County [2A leader]
1,002 - Jessie Phelps Jr., Rutland
947 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
947 - Phillip Johnson, Temple
902 - James Schlegel, Aquinas [A Private leader]
896 - Dallas Johnson, Eastside [5A leader]
885 - Cameron Garnett, Harlem [3A leader]
878 - Clark Howell, North Hall
875 - Jayden Bolton, East Coweta [7A leader]
841 - Kale Gibbs, LaGrange
835 - Ashaud Roberson, Richmond Hill
834 - Phil Mafah, Grayson
831 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
811 - Kyle Oakes, Towns County
799 - Murphy Reeves, Fellowship Christian
793 - Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central
789 - Taeo Todd, Troup
777 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County
761 - Greg Daniel, Calvary Day
760 - Cade Peterson, Gordon Lee
757 - Cody Brown, Parkview
755 - Joseph Wallace, Model
740 - Keith Adams Jr., Cherokee
737 - Kobe Stonecipher, Gilmer
725 - Malachi Hosley, Northside
721 - Justin Williams, East Paulding
718 - Marc Harris, Haralson County
709 - D.J. Reid, Northgate
708 - Caleb Cannon, North Cobb Christian
705 - Jerrian Hames, Calhoun
704 - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville
698 - Detravious Mathis, Upson-Lee
697 - Kori Dumas, Ringgold
693 - Harrison Allen, Darlington
686 - Jeremiah Ellis, Harlem
683 - Griffin Caldwell, Wesleyan
681 - Jackson Clouatre, Habersham Central
680 - Tony Cobb, Charlton County
680 - Darius Stone, Aquinas
669 - Casson Clark, Hawkinsville
665 - Jamarion Walker, Cook
652 - Damari Alston, Woodward Academy
650 - Tay Martin, Thomson
649 - Elijah Stephens, Turner County
647 - Lebron Fields, Veterans
645 - Jordan Boone, Gordon Central
644 - Malaki Starks, Jefferson
640 - James Jones, Luella
639 - Jabin Ford, Taylor County
638 - Jarod Whitmore, Pickens
631 - Jordan Moultrie, Hardaway
629 - J.C. Green, Winder-Barrow
624 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
617 - Kobe Harris, Douglas County
608 - Ree Simmons, Brunswick
601 - Andre Wright, Fayette County
596 - Jofranstar Graham, Evans
594 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County
592 - Keon Smart, Walker
591 - Zina Mulbah, Westlake
588 - Tray Johnson, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
588 - Rashad Williams, Richmond Academy
588 - Jackson Wilkerson, Strong Rock Christian
587 - Josh Rogers, Eagle’s Landing Christian
585 - Shamarian Greene, Monticello
581 - Pierre Summers, Pacelli
580 - Lang Windham, Rabun County
577 - Davis Redwine, Murray County
Passing
1,774 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood [7A leader]
1,674 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Ave. Christian [A Private leader]
1,651 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill
1,649 - Blake Kytle, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
1,456 - Holden Geriner, Benedictine [4A leader]
1,437 - Coleman Smith, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,428 - Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth
1,409 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County [2A leader]
1,363 - Justin Johnson, Central Gwinnett [6A leader]
1,348 - Spencer Robicheaux, Savannah Christian
1,342 - Brooks Pangle, Greenbrier [5A leader]
1,337 - Zach Holtzclaw, Dawson County [3A leader]
1,290 - David Renard, Flowery Branch
1,283 - Thomas Castellanos, Ware County
1,242 - Makinley Everett, Dade County
1,229 - Christian Lewis, Calhoun
1,227 - Michael Maginnis, Newnan
1,218 - Jaylen Smith, Chattahoochee
1,216 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield
1,195 - Clete Cooper, East Hall
1,183 - R.J. Johnson, Westlake
1,171 - Blake Ethridge, Veterans
1,162 - Tyler Foley, Landmark Christian
1,154 - Mason Kaplan, Norcross
1,147 - Stratton Tripp, Cartersville
1,144 - Mason Mikell, Bacon County
1,110 - Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day
1,085 – A.J. Swann, Cherokee
1,073 - Robbie Roper, Roswell
1,045 - Stephin Craig, Lovejoy
1,033 - Greg Huggs, East Jackson
1,008 - Ryan Rose, Wesleyan
984 - Jaylon Brown, LaGrange
983 - Clayton Jenkins, West Hall
981 - Amarion Blanks, Turner County [A Public leader]
973 - JBen Haynes, White County
972 - Colin Houck, Parkview
967 - Deymon Fleming Jr., Greater Atlanta Christian
961 - Tyler Hughes, Marietta
959 - Luke Holloway, Fannin County
952 - Ben Stowe, Stephens County
943 - K.J. Lee, Brunswick
943 - Kyle Durham, South Forsyth
942 - Ronnie Baker, Thomasville
919 - Jalen Addie, Warner Robins
917 - Caden Dickey, Northview
915 - Jonathan Powell, Columbus
906 - Nick Hanson, Heritage (Ringgold)
894 - Cam Long, Manchester
887 - Elijah Robinson, Northside (Warner Robins)
873 - Joshua Brown, Camden County
872 - Devin Henderson, Cass
866 - Ayden Duncanson, Whitefield Academy
859 - Brady Meitz, North Forsyth
854 - Nathan Payne, Mountain View
853 - Christian Thomas, Christian Heritage
851 - Brayden Mauldin, Paulding County
Receiving
775 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill [7A leader]
736 - Myles Redding, Whitefield Academy [A Private leader]
643 - Cole Speer, Calhoun [5A leader]
641 - Adriel Clark, Rabun County [2A leader]
630 - Horatio Fields, New Manchester
621 - Gamarion Carter, Stephens County [3A leader]
612 - Mekhi Mews, Central Gwinnett [6A leader]
608 - Andrew Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
600 - Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood
571 - Tayshaun Shipp, Worth County
563 - Trent Broadnax, Benedictine [4A leader]
562 - Logan Johnson, Prince Avenue Christian
539 - Rodrigo Lopez, West Hall
538 - Jared Brown, Parkview
538 - George Futch, Savannah Christian
531 - Devonte Ross, Cartersville
530 - Brodie Swader, Dade County
517 - Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth
512 - Tucker Hartsfield, North Forsyth
511 - Tra’Vonte Williams, Atkinson County [A Public leader]
500 - Ray Morrison, Northwest Whitfield
492 - Nick Speros, Mount Pisgah Christian
488 - Bryant Olson, Monroe Area
482 - Terriyon Moore, Bacon County
477 - Malik Laurent, New Manchester
475 - Justin Luke, Northside (Warner Robins)
469 - Jahmal Smith, Chattahoochee
469 - Macere Walker, East Hall
467 - Marquis Willis, Roswell
465 - Connor Larson, Flowery Branch
463 - Jaden Gibson, Dawson County
462 - Nic Hester, Chattooga
462 - Josh Harris, Newnan
450 - Brayden Collett, Greenbrier
447 - Brannon Nuckolls, Murray County
446 - Shawn Hardy, Camden County
446 - Jairus Mack, Clarke Central
444 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
442 - Justin Thomas, Benedictine
441 - Rishon Spencer, Duluth
437 - Trey Goodman, Norcross
434 - Votarres Thaxton, Redan
429 - Maurice Turner, Coffee
428 - Mykel Hand, Pickens
428 - Zac Dyer, Prince Avenue Christian
419 - Randy Smith, East Jackson
418 - Tyrease Jones, Brunswick
415 - Dacari Collins, Westlake
414 - Vaudree' Bedford Jr, Columbus
412 - Armon Porter, Warner Robins
409 - Jaquavious Wise, Rome
407 - Brooks Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian
402 - Jaiden Jones, Duluth
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author