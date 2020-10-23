X

The Leaderboard: 430-yard rushing effort lifts Levett to top

Rabun County wide receiver Adriel Clark (1) heads toward the end zone for a touchdown during Friday's game against Pope.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Narada Levett, the Central of Carrollton running back who rushed for 430 yards on 47 carries against Northwest Whitfield last week, is the state’s new leading rusher.

Levett’s 430-yard effort represents one of the 10 best single-game rushing totals in state history. It boosted the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior to 1,230 yards on the season in five games, four of them Central victories.

Levett – called “a power runner who runs behind his pads” by coach Darius Smiley – has played games on the varsity since he was a freshman, but he’s only now the Lions' feature back and a team captain.

“His vision has improved from last year, and he is making cuts that we had not seen before,” Smiley said. “He understands our scheme better as a senior.”

What Smiley likes best is Levett’s work ethic and competitiveness.

“Narada takes the approach that no one will beat him in anything,” Smiley said. “He’s a very competitive kid and does not like to lose. He takes it personal. He is like that on the field and in the weight room, and everything about our football team matters to him. He is a locker room guy and a great teammate.”

These are the state’s rushing, passing and receiving leaders through seven weeks of the regular season.

Rushing

1,230 - Narada Levett, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

1,141 - Trenton Johnson, McIntosh Co. Acad. [A Public leader]

1,099 - Amehre Morrison, River Ridge [6A leader]

1,086 - Malyk Walker, Washington County [2A leader]

1,002 - Jessie Phelps Jr., Rutland

947 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

947 - Phillip Johnson, Temple

902 - James Schlegel, Aquinas [A Private leader]

896 - Dallas Johnson, Eastside [5A leader]

885 - Cameron Garnett, Harlem [3A leader]

878 - Clark Howell, North Hall

875 - Jayden Bolton, East Coweta [7A leader]

841 - Kale Gibbs, LaGrange

835 - Ashaud Roberson, Richmond Hill

834 - Phil Mafah, Grayson

831 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell

811 - Kyle Oakes, Towns County

799 - Murphy Reeves, Fellowship Christian

793 - Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central

789 - Taeo Todd, Troup

777 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County

761 - Greg Daniel, Calvary Day

760 - Cade Peterson, Gordon Lee

757 - Cody Brown, Parkview

755 - Joseph Wallace, Model

740 - Keith Adams Jr., Cherokee

737 - Kobe Stonecipher, Gilmer

725 - Malachi Hosley, Northside

721 - Justin Williams, East Paulding

718 - Marc Harris, Haralson County

709 - D.J. Reid, Northgate

708 - Caleb Cannon, North Cobb Christian

705 - Jerrian Hames, Calhoun

704 - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville

698 - Detravious Mathis, Upson-Lee

697 - Kori Dumas, Ringgold

693 - Harrison Allen, Darlington

686 - Jeremiah Ellis, Harlem

683 - Griffin Caldwell, Wesleyan

681 - Jackson Clouatre, Habersham Central

680 - Tony Cobb, Charlton County

680 - Darius Stone, Aquinas

669 - Casson Clark, Hawkinsville

665 - Jamarion Walker, Cook

652 - Damari Alston, Woodward Academy

650 - Tay Martin, Thomson

649 - Elijah Stephens, Turner County

647 - Lebron Fields, Veterans

645 - Jordan Boone, Gordon Central

644 - Malaki Starks, Jefferson

640 - James Jones, Luella

639 - Jabin Ford, Taylor County

638 - Jarod Whitmore, Pickens

631 - Jordan Moultrie, Hardaway

629 - J.C. Green, Winder-Barrow

624 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

617 - Kobe Harris, Douglas County

608 - Ree Simmons, Brunswick

601 - Andre Wright, Fayette County

596 - Jofranstar Graham, Evans

594 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County

592 - Keon Smart, Walker

591 - Zina Mulbah, Westlake

588 - Tray Johnson, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

588 - Rashad Williams, Richmond Academy

588 - Jackson Wilkerson, Strong Rock Christian

587 - Josh Rogers, Eagle’s Landing Christian

585 - Shamarian Greene, Monticello

581 - Pierre Summers, Pacelli

580 - Lang Windham, Rabun County

577 - Davis Redwine, Murray County

Passing

1,774 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood [7A leader]

1,674 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Ave. Christian [A Private leader]

1,651 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill

1,649 - Blake Kytle, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,456 - Holden Geriner, Benedictine [4A leader]

1,437 - Coleman Smith, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,428 - Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth

1,409 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County [2A leader]

1,363 - Justin Johnson, Central Gwinnett [6A leader]

1,348 - Spencer Robicheaux, Savannah Christian

1,342 - Brooks Pangle, Greenbrier [5A leader]

1,337 - Zach Holtzclaw, Dawson County [3A leader]

1,290 - David Renard, Flowery Branch

1,283 - Thomas Castellanos, Ware County

1,242 - Makinley Everett, Dade County

1,229 - Christian Lewis, Calhoun

1,227 - Michael Maginnis, Newnan

1,218 - Jaylen Smith, Chattahoochee

1,216 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield

1,195 - Clete Cooper, East Hall

1,183 - R.J. Johnson, Westlake

1,171 - Blake Ethridge, Veterans

1,162 - Tyler Foley, Landmark Christian

1,154 - Mason Kaplan, Norcross

1,147 - Stratton Tripp, Cartersville

1,144 - Mason Mikell, Bacon County

1,110 - Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day

1,085 – A.J. Swann, Cherokee

1,073 - Robbie Roper, Roswell

1,045 - Stephin Craig, Lovejoy

1,033 - Greg Huggs, East Jackson

1,008 - Ryan Rose, Wesleyan

984 - Jaylon Brown, LaGrange

983 - Clayton Jenkins, West Hall

981 - Amarion Blanks, Turner County [A Public leader]

973 - JBen Haynes, White County

972 - Colin Houck, Parkview

967 - Deymon Fleming Jr., Greater Atlanta Christian

961 - Tyler Hughes, Marietta

959 - Luke Holloway, Fannin County

952 - Ben Stowe, Stephens County

943 - K.J. Lee, Brunswick

943 - Kyle Durham, South Forsyth

942 - Ronnie Baker, Thomasville

919 - Jalen Addie, Warner Robins

917 - Caden Dickey, Northview

915 - Jonathan Powell, Columbus

906 - Nick Hanson, Heritage (Ringgold)

894 - Cam Long, Manchester

887 - Elijah Robinson, Northside (Warner Robins)

873 - Joshua Brown, Camden County

872 - Devin Henderson, Cass

866 - Ayden Duncanson, Whitefield Academy

859 - Brady Meitz, North Forsyth

854 - Nathan Payne, Mountain View

853 - Christian Thomas, Christian Heritage

851 - Brayden Mauldin, Paulding County

Receiving

775 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill [7A leader]

736 - Myles Redding, Whitefield Academy [A Private leader]

643 - Cole Speer, Calhoun [5A leader]

641 - Adriel Clark, Rabun County [2A leader]

630 - Horatio Fields, New Manchester

621 - Gamarion Carter, Stephens County [3A leader]

612 - Mekhi Mews, Central Gwinnett [6A leader]

608 - Andrew Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

600 - Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood

571 - Tayshaun Shipp, Worth County

563 - Trent Broadnax, Benedictine [4A leader]

562 - Logan Johnson, Prince Avenue Christian

539 - Rodrigo Lopez, West Hall

538 - Jared Brown, Parkview

538 - George Futch, Savannah Christian

531 - Devonte Ross, Cartersville

530 - Brodie Swader, Dade County

517 - Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth

512 - Tucker Hartsfield, North Forsyth

511 - Tra’Vonte Williams, Atkinson County [A Public leader]

500 - Ray Morrison, Northwest Whitfield

492 - Nick Speros, Mount Pisgah Christian

488 - Bryant Olson, Monroe Area

482 - Terriyon Moore, Bacon County

477 - Malik Laurent, New Manchester

475 - Justin Luke, Northside (Warner Robins)

469 - Jahmal Smith, Chattahoochee

469 - Macere Walker, East Hall

467 - Marquis Willis, Roswell

465 - Connor Larson, Flowery Branch

463 - Jaden Gibson, Dawson County

462 - Nic Hester, Chattooga

462 - Josh Harris, Newnan

450 - Brayden Collett, Greenbrier

447 - Brannon Nuckolls, Murray County

446 - Shawn Hardy, Camden County

446 - Jairus Mack, Clarke Central

444 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County

442 - Justin Thomas, Benedictine

441 - Rishon Spencer, Duluth

437 - Trey Goodman, Norcross

434 - Votarres Thaxton, Redan

429 - Maurice Turner, Coffee

428 - Mykel Hand, Pickens

428 - Zac Dyer, Prince Avenue Christian

419 - Randy Smith, East Jackson

418 - Tyrease Jones, Brunswick

415 - Dacari Collins, Westlake

414 - Vaudree' Bedford Jr, Columbus

412 - Armon Porter, Warner Robins

409 - Jaquavious Wise, Rome

407 - Brooks Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian

402 - Jaiden Jones, Duluth

