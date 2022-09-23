The Leaderboard: 2 quarterbacks closing in on 1,000 yards rushing

Georgia is almost certain to have its first 1,000-yard rusher tonight as Temple’s Cam Vaughn and Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall are only 47 and 63 yards shy, respectively.
Both are three-year starting quarterbacks.
Vaughn, a senior, has rushed for 953 yards and 14 touchdowns on 106 carries (9.0 ypc) in five games this season. He has thrown for 2,861 yards in his career, but with younger receivers this season, he’s averaging only 11.6 attempts per game compared to 16.0 his sophomore and junior seasons. He’s now getting 21.2 carries instead of 7.4. At 6 feet, 3 inches and 210 pounds, he’s simply tough to bring down.
Temple coach Cory Nix, who was on Roswell’s staff when the Hornets had future NFL players Xavier McKinney and Malik Willis and several major Division I prospects, said Vaughn had Power 5-conference talent.
“He’s just been flying under the radar, and I’m doing my dangest to get him the publicity he needs,” Nix said. “For him to have only one offer [from Gardner-Webb], somebody is going to get a steal of a deal if they just do their homework. He’s a freak athlete, and he’s not even tapped his potential in the weight room.”
Hebron’s Hall, a junior, has rushed for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 carries (12.5 ypc). He’s thrown for 595 yards. He started as a freshman at George Walton Academy and came to Hebron last season, when he rushed for 1,144 yards. Hall has no offers, though he has more time as a class-of-2024 player. [See interview with his coach, Jonathan Gess, in today’s Four Questions.]
Georgia’s receiving leader is Jaden Gibson of Rabun County with 661 yards. Gibson, who is committed to Georgia Southern, is now 643 yards from Stan Rome’s 49-year-old career record for receiving yards (4,477).
Georgia’s passing leader is Tate Morris of McIntosh with 1,565 yards.
Rushing
953 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]
937 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
898 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
875 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
841 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus) [5A leader]
828 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
808 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton
802 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern [7A leader]
797 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]
796 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview
790 - Nori Moore, Hart County
775 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
758 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
751 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
748 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
737 - Quan Moss, Elbert County
731 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
715 - Taeo Todd, Troup
709 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
708 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
700 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
688 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
681 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
676 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
676 - Khalif Walters, Osborne
652 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
645 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
644 - Jason Williams, Harlem
629 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
629 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro
623 - Elijah Coleman, Portal [A Division II leader]
618 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
601 - Jamal Bing, Dutchtown
598 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler
596 - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County
592 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee
588 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County
585 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
584 - Robert McNeal, Bowdon
583 - Crishaun Kindle, Hampton
581 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
578 - Tate Morris, McIntosh
566 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County
563 - Autavius Ison, Riverdale
558 - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove
553 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
550 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County
549 - Brooklyn Davis, Columbus
549 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
547 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
544 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
542 - Qindaruis Brown, Swainsboro
541 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty
538 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County
535 - Xavier Mahoney, Etowah
527 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
526 - Zion Gillard, Richmond Hill
524 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
521 - Billy Johnson, Southwest DeKalb
514 - Kieran Davis, Blessed Trinity
512 - Justice Haynes, Buford
507 - Nick Germain, Mount Paran Christian
506 - Jordan McCoy, Tucker
502 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
500 - Ruben Berry, Claxton
Passing
1,565 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
1,427 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
1,328 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County [6A leader]
1,315 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]
1,299 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian [A Division I leader]
1,288 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton
1,276 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
1,249 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County
1,184 - Antwann Hill, Houston County
1,181 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,162 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
1,153 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,152 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]
1,097 - Edward Burr, Osborne
1,076 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
1,072 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,062 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,058 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,042 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,041 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta
1,032 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,026 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
1,013 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
1,008 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
1,007 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
974 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
966 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern
966 - Armar Gordon, Perry
949 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
941 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
913 - Chase McCravy, Marietta
907 - Steve Miller, Greene County [A Division II leader]
901 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County
901 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
897 - James Tyre, Lambert
895 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
893 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
888 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
881 - Jeremiah Anderson, Monroe Area
867 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
863 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
862 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
857 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)
856 - Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)
843 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy
827 - Ty Goldrick, Richmond Hill
816 - Christian Jamison, Miller Grove
813 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead
808 - Jayvyn Hickman, Elbert County
807 - Judd Anderson, Jones County
804 - Fabian Walker, Chamblee
803 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
800 - Austin Guest, Creekview
791 - Morgan Jones, Washington County
787 - Luke Nickel, Milton
762 - Malachi Lightfoot, Lovejoy
757 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek
752 - Hunter Sheppard, Peachtree Ridge
747 - Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett
740 - Tanner Savasir, Cherokee
737 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
731 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
730 - Reece Fountain, Rome
721 - Arrington Watkins, Norcross
717 - Jared Echols, Alexander
715 - Corey Randle, Monroe
709 - Ethan Spector, River Ridge
708 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
708 - Malik Brightwell, Rockdale County
707 - Ben Stowe, Stephens County
706 - Donovon Morton, Mundy’s Mill
701 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
Receiving
661 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
581 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]
555 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
530 - Javaris Harris, Greene County [A Division II leader]
517 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
512 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain
484 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh [5A leader]
475 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central [6A leader]
470 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
469 - Damare Franklin, Veterans
460 - R.J. Echols, McEachern
452 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
451 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs
448 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
446 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
445 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee
443 - James Johnson, Douglas County
435 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]
431 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
430 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
429 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
427 - Elijah Dewitt, Jefferson
419 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
418 - Larry Lane, Dougherty [3A leader]
414 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
401 - Khalif Walters, Osborne
399 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
396 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
388 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh
387 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville
386 - Jahlon Flud, Monroe Area
385 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County
383 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
382 - Jon Jon Howard, Harlem
381 - Cameron Goggins, Hampton
376 - Ayden Jackson, Walton
375 - Owen Dupree, North Paulding
373 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County
370 - Kahlil Jones, Paulding County
368 - Zion Ragins, Jones County
368 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
366 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
359 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County
358 - Cam’ron Lacy, Stephens County
356 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County
353 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
351 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe
350 - Christian Mathis, Marietta
349 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas
347 - Jensen Goble, Union County
346 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
345 - Isaiah Foster, Northwest Whitfield
342 - Jailen Taylor, Kennesaw Mountain
341 - Cole Weaver, Blessed Trinity
338 - Jayshon Stegall, East Coweta
335 - Deandre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)
330 - Zyee’k Mender, Carver (Atlanta)
328 - Kavon Johnson, Westover
325 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
325 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
325 - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central
325 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian
325 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove
