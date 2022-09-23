The Leaderboard: 2 quarterbacks closing in on 1,000 yards rushing

Temple coach Cory Nix, who was on Roswell’s staff when the Hornets had future NFL players Xavier McKinney and Malik Willis and several major Division I prospects, said Vaughn had Power 5-conference talent.

“He’s just been flying under the radar, and I’m doing my dangest to get him the publicity he needs,” Nix said. “For him to have only one offer [from Gardner-Webb], somebody is going to get a steal of a deal if they just do their homework. He’s a freak athlete, and he’s not even tapped his potential in the weight room.”