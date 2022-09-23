BreakingNews
Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
The Leaderboard: 2 quarterbacks closing in on 1,000 yards rushing

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Georgia is almost certain to have its first 1,000-yard rusher tonight as Temple’s Cam Vaughn and Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall are only 47 and 63 yards shy, respectively.

Both are three-year starting quarterbacks.

Vaughn, a senior, has rushed for 953 yards and 14 touchdowns on 106 carries (9.0 ypc) in five games this season. He has thrown for 2,861 yards in his career, but with younger receivers this season, he’s averaging only 11.6 attempts per game compared to 16.0 his sophomore and junior seasons. He’s now getting 21.2 carries instead of 7.4. At 6 feet, 3 inches and 210 pounds, he’s simply tough to bring down.

Temple coach Cory Nix, who was on Roswell’s staff when the Hornets had future NFL players Xavier McKinney and Malik Willis and several major Division I prospects, said Vaughn had Power 5-conference talent.

“He’s just been flying under the radar, and I’m doing my dangest to get him the publicity he needs,” Nix said. “For him to have only one offer [from Gardner-Webb], somebody is going to get a steal of a deal if they just do their homework. He’s a freak athlete, and he’s not even tapped his potential in the weight room.”

Hebron’s Hall, a junior, has rushed for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 carries (12.5 ypc). He’s thrown for 595 yards. He started as a freshman at George Walton Academy and came to Hebron last season, when he rushed for 1,144 yards. Hall has no offers, though he has more time as a class-of-2024 player. [See interview with his coach, Jonathan Gess, in today’s Four Questions.]

Georgia’s receiving leader is Jaden Gibson of Rabun County with 661 yards. Gibson, who is committed to Georgia Southern, is now 643 yards from Stan Rome’s 49-year-old career record for receiving yards (4,477).

Georgia’s passing leader is Tate Morris of McIntosh with 1,565 yards.

Rushing

953 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]

937 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]

898 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

875 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]

841 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus) [5A leader]

828 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow

808 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton

802 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern [7A leader]

797 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]

796 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview

790 - Nori Moore, Hart County

775 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County

758 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

751 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

748 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville

737 - Quan Moss, Elbert County

731 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding

715 - Taeo Todd, Troup

709 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona

708 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek

700 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy

688 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

681 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County

676 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County

676 - Khalif Walters, Osborne

652 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

645 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

644 - Jason Williams, Harlem

639 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

629 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville

629 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro

623 - Elijah Coleman, Portal [A Division II leader]

618 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove

601 - Jamal Bing, Dutchtown

598 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler

596 - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County

592 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee

588 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County

585 - Jacob Davis, Discovery

584 - Robert McNeal, Bowdon

583 - Crishaun Kindle, Hampton

581 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram

578 - Tate Morris, McIntosh

566 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County

563 - Autavius Ison, Riverdale

558 - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove

553 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter

550 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County

549 - Brooklyn Davis, Columbus

549 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

547 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

544 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson

542 - Qindaruis Brown, Swainsboro

541 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty

538 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County

535 - Xavier Mahoney, Etowah

527 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee

526 - Zion Gillard, Richmond Hill

524 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge

521 - Billy Johnson, Southwest DeKalb

514 - Kieran Davis, Blessed Trinity

512 - Justice Haynes, Buford

507 - Nick Germain, Mount Paran Christian

506 - Jordan McCoy, Tucker

502 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester

500 - Ruben Berry, Claxton

Passing

1,565 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]

1,427 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

1,328 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County [6A leader]

1,315 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]

1,299 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian [A Division I leader]

1,288 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton

1,276 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding

1,249 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County

1,184 - Antwann Hill, Houston County

1,181 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

1,162 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]

1,153 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,152 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]

1,097 - Edward Burr, Osborne

1,076 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

1,072 - Braylan Ford, Harrison

1,062 - Christian Langford, East Coweta

1,058 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain

1,042 - Ty Collins, Paulding County

1,041 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta

1,032 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central

1,026 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur

1,013 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes

1,008 - West Roberts, North Forsyth

1,007 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

974 - Caiden Tanner, Union County

966 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern

966 - Armar Gordon, Perry

949 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon

941 - Bryce Clavon, Kell

913 - Chase McCravy, Marietta

907 - Steve Miller, Greene County [A Division II leader]

901 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County

901 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

897 - James Tyre, Lambert

895 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove

893 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek

888 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

881 - Jeremiah Anderson, Monroe Area

867 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

863 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

862 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy

857 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)

856 - Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)

843 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy

827 - Ty Goldrick, Richmond Hill

816 - Christian Jamison, Miller Grove

813 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead

808 - Jayvyn Hickman, Elbert County

807 - Judd Anderson, Jones County

804 - Fabian Walker, Chamblee

803 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas

800 - Austin Guest, Creekview

791 - Morgan Jones, Washington County

787 - Luke Nickel, Milton

762 - Malachi Lightfoot, Lovejoy

757 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek

752 - Hunter Sheppard, Peachtree Ridge

747 - Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett

740 - Tanner Savasir, Cherokee

737 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian

731 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis

730 - Reece Fountain, Rome

721 - Arrington Watkins, Norcross

717 - Jared Echols, Alexander

715 - Corey Randle, Monroe

709 - Ethan Spector, River Ridge

708 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA

708 - Malik Brightwell, Rockdale County

707 - Ben Stowe, Stephens County

706 - Donovon Morton, Mundy’s Mill

701 - Logan Cross, Social Circle

Receiving

661 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

581 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]

555 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

530 - Javaris Harris, Greene County [A Division II leader]

517 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

512 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain

484 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh [5A leader]

475 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central [6A leader]

470 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta

469 - Damare Franklin, Veterans

460 - R.J. Echols, McEachern

452 - Brandon Jones, Lambert

451 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs

448 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County

446 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur

445 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee

443 - James Johnson, Douglas County

435 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]

431 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth

430 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian

429 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill

427 - Elijah Dewitt, Jefferson

419 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

418 - Larry Lane, Dougherty [3A leader]

414 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth

401 - Khalif Walters, Osborne

399 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central

396 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

388 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh

387 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville

386 - Jahlon Flud, Monroe Area

385 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County

383 - Malachi Jackson, McNair

382 - Jon Jon Howard, Harlem

381 - Cameron Goggins, Hampton

376 - Ayden Jackson, Walton

375 - Owen Dupree, North Paulding

373 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County

370 - Kahlil Jones, Paulding County

368 - Zion Ragins, Jones County

368 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County

366 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

359 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County

358 - Cam’ron Lacy, Stephens County

356 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County

353 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

351 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe

350 - Christian Mathis, Marietta

349 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas

347 - Jensen Goble, Union County

346 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove

345 - Isaiah Foster, Northwest Whitfield

342 - Jailen Taylor, Kennesaw Mountain

341 - Cole Weaver, Blessed Trinity

338 - Jayshon Stegall, East Coweta

335 - Deandre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)

330 - Zyee’k Mender, Carver (Atlanta)

328 - Kavon Johnson, Westover

325 - Eric Singleton, Alexander

325 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta

325 - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central

325 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian

325 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

