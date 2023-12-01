The computer ratings suggest Savannah Christian-Calvary Day final, but semifinal opponents might not agree

If you pay attention to computer ratings, the Maxwell Projections has Savannah Christian advancing to play Calvary Day in the Class 3A high school football finals.

The other teams might have something to say about that Friday night, when top-ranked Calvary Day travels to No. 2 Cedar Grove, and No. 4 Savannah Chrisitan travels to No. 9 Carver-Columbus for the state semifinals.

Arguably the two best teams in the class will face off on the left side of the bracket. Calvary Day is trying to advance for an opportunity to win a program-first state championship. The Cavaliers advanced to the title game in 2013 but lost to Aquinas 27-7. Senior quarterback Jake Merklinger has 33 touchdown passes with a majority of those throws to seniors Caden Arnold and Michael Smith.