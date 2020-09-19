X

The complete scorelist from Friday night football

Grayson running back Phil Mafah (26) scores his third touchdown in the second half against Collins Hill at Grayson High School Friday, September 18, 2020 in Loganville, Ga.. Grayson won 28-7. This is a game between two top ranked teams in GeorgiaÕs highest classification of high school football. In Class 7A Grayson is ranked #1 and Collins Hill is ranked #6. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)
Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High schools | 40 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Allatoona 21, Kennesaw Mountain 6

Apalachee 21, Madison County 10

Appling County 42, South Effingham 7

Aquinas 28, Jenkins County 6

Athens Academy 24, Commerce 7

Athens Christian 20, Oglethorpe County 6

Bacon County 42, Berrien 21

Benedictine 21, Brunswick 16

Bleckley County 44, South Atlanta 6

Brookwood 43, Walton 32

Brookwood School, GA 42, Seminole County 13

Buford 39, Carver-Atlanta 6

Calhoun 14, Cedartown 7

Callaway 17, Hardaway 6

Calvary Day 27, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 7

Cambridge 34, North Oconee 10

Camden County 35, Raines FL 26

Campbell 35, Berkmar 0

Cartersville 35, Alexander 3

Cass 15, Sequoyah 10

Central-Macon 12, Westside-Macon 7

Chapel Hill 28, Paulding County 27

Charlton County 27, Long County 7

Chattahoochee 56, Northview 39

Cherokee 21, Rome 15

Christian Heritage 36, Villa Rica 6

Colquitt County 51, Banneker 0

Cook 21, Irwin County 20

Coosa 41, Lookout Valley 0

Creekview 16, Woodstock 2

Dade County 44, Cedar Bluff, AL 13

Darlington 41, St. Francis 9

Deerfield-Windsor 15, Southland Academy 12

Douglas County 15, Dutchtown 0

Duluth 42, Alcovy 27

East Jackson 23, Banks County 22

East Laurens 33, Bryan County 0

Emanuel County Institute 14, Vidalia 8

Evans 35, Harlem 0

Fayette County 27, McIntosh 14

First Presbyterian 22, Brookstone 7

Fitzgerald 42, Turner County 6

Flowery Branch 29, Gainesville 22

Forsyth Central 14, Loganville 7

Franklin County 31, East Hall 21

Gilmer 28, Murray County 24

Glascock County 29, Augusta Prep 27

Glynn Academy 21, Winder-Barrow 14

Gordon Central 31, Southeast Whitfield 20

Gordon Lee 56, LaFayette 34

Grayson 28, Collins Hill 7

Greenbrier 26, Lakeside-Evans 0

Grovetown 6, Laney 2

Haralson County 21, Bowdon 10

Harris County 14, Upson-Lee 13

Hart County 55, North Hall 22

Heard County 35, Manchester 20

Hebron Christian 23, Elbert County 7

Heritage-Catoosa 14, Temple 6

Hiram 46, New Manchester 13

Houston County 17, Coffee 10

Jeff Davis 14, Brantley County 6

Jefferson 28, Rabun County 14

Johnson County 14, Wilkinson County 6

Kell 47, Pope 13

Lamar County 12, Jackson 7

Lambert 38, Meadowcreek 20

Langston Hughes 14, Harrison 7

Lanier 27, Mountain View 20

Lassiter 30, South Cobb 13

Lee County 66, Crawford County 0

Lincoln County 7, Westside-Augusta 6

Locust Grove 16, Whitewater 13

Lovejoy 12, Eagle’s Landing 6

Lovett 31, Washington 6

Lowndes 37, Oakleaf High School, FL 17

Luella 21, Rutland 6

Marion County 40, Greenville 7

Marist 23, Woodward Academy 3

Mary Persons 50, Greene County 0

McEachern 49, Marietta 28

Mill Creek 20, Dacula 14

Miller County 53, Pataula Charter 6

Model 31, Trion 0

Monroe Area 13, Morgan County 9

Montgomery County 31, Treutlen 7

Mt. Pisgah Christian 52, Walker 12

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 17, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Mt. Zion, Carroll 28, Landmark Christian 21

Newnan 28, Sandy Creek 6

Newton 21, Eastside 7

Norcross 37, East Coweta 14

North Atlanta 13, Jackson-Atlanta 7

North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13

North Cobb Christian 30, Whitefield Academy 19

North Forsyth 28, Hapeville Charter 14

North Gwinnett 21, Parkview 0

Northside-Columbus 65, Spencer 0

Northside-Warner Robins 28, Howard 7

Northwest Whitfield 20, North Murray 7

Oconee County 24, Clarke Central 7

Ola 49, Spalding 7

Osborne 29, Forest Park 8

Peach County 54, Griffin 14

Peachtree Ridge 34, Discovery 7

Pebblebrook 40, Mundy’s Mill 13

Pierce County 42, Claxton 0

Prince Avenue 73, Providence Christian 0

Putnam County 49, Monticello 0

Richmond Hill 24, Wayne County 21

Ringgold 38, Ridgeland 12

River Ridge 38, Etowah 7

Riverdale 14, Drew 6

Riverwood 72, North Springs 7

Roswell 42, Centennial 13

Savannah Christian 54, Valwood 14

Schley County 20, Wilcox County 12

Sonoraville 49, Chattooga 27

South Forsyth 63, Dawson County 49

South Gwinnett 21, Central Gwinnett 0

Sprayberry 45, Wheeler 6

St. Anne Pacelli 48, Randolph-Clay 14

Starr’s Mill 19, Union Grove 14

Stephens County 24, Jackson County 10

Strong Rock Christian 38, Loganville Christian 14

Swainsboro 12, Statesboro 6

Tattnall Square 48, Academy For Classical Education 0

Telfair County 20, Southeast Bulloch 7

Therrell 18, Northeast-Macon 13

Thomasville 30, Cairo 7

Thomson 28, Washington County 14

Towns County 43, Lumpkin County 14

Union County 39, Chestatee 19

Valdosta 45, Bainbridge 7

Veterans 30, Jones County 6

Wakulla, FL 29, Thomas County Central 7

Walnut Grove 42, Social Circle 16

Washington-Wilkes 50, Cross Creek 0

Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7

West Hall 50, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Westlake 27, Creekside 7

Wheeler County 36, Portal 7

White County 42, Pickens 7

Woodland-Stockbridge 54, McDonough 12

Worth County 21, Americus-Sumter 7

