The complete scorelist from Friday night football

Grayson running back Phil Mafah (26) scores his third touchdown in the second half against Collins Hill at Grayson High School Friday, September 18, 2020 in Loganville, Ga.. Grayson won 28-7. This is a game between two top ranked teams in GeorgiaÕs highest classification of high school football. In Class 7A Grayson is ranked #1 and Collins Hill is ranked #6. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz