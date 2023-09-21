Terrence Stover named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Peachtree Ridge

Credit: Peachtree Ridge

By AJC Sports
26 minutes ago
Terrence Stover has done a monumental job of building a girls’ flag football team at Peachtree Ridge which prides itself on excellence, achievement, and tenacity and it is qualities like that which helped him win the fourth Falcons Coach of the Week award.

Stover narrowly beat out Lanier’s Tyler Maloof and John Milledge Academy’s John Wall.

Stover has worked tirelessly to ensure that the girls have a proper locker room, training facility, access to experts in the field for training, intensive summer workouts, team building, and leadership training for all his athletes. He also pushed to secure several sponsors for the season to ensure that the girls had absolutely everything they could need to be successful for years to come.

Coach Stover was nominated because in his history as a coach of not only tackle football, but now specifically flag football, he has made a major impact on every program and athlete he has encountered. He is also immensely supportive of his colleagues and has become an incredible mentor for both up-and-coming and seasoned coaches.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

