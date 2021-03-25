Tennis: Champions crowned at Granger Invitational

In Division III boys, Allatoona defeated Greenbrier 5-0 for the championship. The Buccaneers swept singles behind Aydan Grossman, Jonathan Crane and Aiden LaMarca and doubles from No. 1 Preston Diller and Nathan Willingham and No. 2 Jason Petito and Brady Brueggemann. Union Grove beat Buford No. 2 team 4-1 in the consolation match.

In Division III girls, Coffee defeated Allatoona 4-1 in the championship match. The Trojans got wins from Leighton Farrar and Kate Brulte in singles and the doubles teams of Sydnie Fussell and Whitney Martin and Cassie Jo Perkins and Kylie Childers. Allatoona’s only win came from No. 1 singles player Carson Jaquith. Union Grove defeated Lumpkin County 4-1 in the consolation.

In Division IV boys, the LaGrange No. 2 team came out on top. In Division IV girls, Christian Heritage defeated Roswell’s No. 2 team 5-0. Callie Stanfield, Josie Taylor and Anna Jack won singles, with the doubles teams of Katie Rose Stanfield and Makray Lents, and Allie Raughton and Raigh Langston prevailing.

St. Pius splits with Chamblee: The St. Pius boys defeated Chamblee, 4-1 with wins on both doubles lines in third-set tiebreaks. Reid Bissell and Hudson Feldmann continued their hot play in singles with wins. Chamblee swept the girls match 5-0. St. Pius will meet rival and fellow state power Marist on Monday.

