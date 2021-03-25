Tennis: Champions crowned at Granger Invitational

The 30th annual Granger Invitational in LaGrange went off without a hitch, as boys and girls champions were crowned in four different divisions.
Dunwoody defeated Carrollton 3-2 in the Division I boys final. Dunwoody got singles wins from No. 1 Quinn Wicklund and No. 2 Mark Romano and a victory at No. 2 doubles from Jake Callahan and Neal Yates. Carrollton got wins at No. 2 singles from Will Nixon and at No. 1 doubles from the team of Matthew Harvey and Nicholas Hawkins. Dunwoody defeated Brookwood and Columbus to reach the final. Columbus beat North Atlanta 4-1 in the consolation match.
In Division I girls, North Atlanta defeated Dunwoody 4-1 to take the title. North Atlanta swept the singles behind Kate Sharabura and Isabel Carter, along with No. 2 doubles winners Alexandra Kazamias and Francie Coleman. Dunwoody’s win came from the No. 1 doubles team of Mei Stallard and Ginny Duffy. Etowah defeated Columbus 4-1 in the consolation match.
In Division II boys, Buford defeated St. Pius 3-2 in the final. Buford wins came from No. 2 James Troutt and both doubles team, the No. 1 duo of Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller and the No. 2 team of Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert. St. Pius won two singles matches – Julian Fernandez at No. 1 and Hudson Feldman at No. 3. Coffee beat LaGrange 3-2 in the consolation.
In Division II girls, LaGrange swept Roswell 5-0 to finish on top. Singles winners were Sydney Edelson, Annie Pauley and Adeline Lanier and the doubles teams of Ella Eiland and Wone Mi Oh, and Maddie Nolen and Sophie Nix. Buford beat St. Pius 4-1 in the consolation match.
In Division III boys, Allatoona defeated Greenbrier 5-0 for the championship. The Buccaneers swept singles behind Aydan Grossman, Jonathan Crane and Aiden LaMarca and doubles from No. 1 Preston Diller and Nathan Willingham and No. 2 Jason Petito and Brady Brueggemann. Union Grove beat Buford No. 2 team 4-1 in the consolation match.
In Division III girls, Coffee defeated Allatoona 4-1 in the championship match. The Trojans got wins from Leighton Farrar and Kate Brulte in singles and the doubles teams of Sydnie Fussell and Whitney Martin and Cassie Jo Perkins and Kylie Childers. Allatoona’s only win came from No. 1 singles player Carson Jaquith. Union Grove defeated Lumpkin County 4-1 in the consolation.
In Division IV boys, the LaGrange No. 2 team came out on top. In Division IV girls, Christian Heritage defeated Roswell’s No. 2 team 5-0. Callie Stanfield, Josie Taylor and Anna Jack won singles, with the doubles teams of Katie Rose Stanfield and Makray Lents, and Allie Raughton and Raigh Langston prevailing.
St. Pius splits with Chamblee: The St. Pius boys defeated Chamblee, 4-1 with wins on both doubles lines in third-set tiebreaks. Reid Bissell and Hudson Feldmann continued their hot play in singles with wins. Chamblee swept the girls match 5-0. St. Pius will meet rival and fellow state power Marist on Monday.
Send your high school tennis news, results and photos to sawtrey56@yahoo.com
About the Author