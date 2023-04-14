Tennis blog: Westminster boys settle lineup, ready for another title run

Charlie Burdell is back at No. 1 singles. Burdell, the AJC’s Player of the Year in 2022, has had to fight off his twin brother Jack to nail down the top position. Both juniors played No. 1 in tournaments before Geeza decided to put Charlie at No. 1 and Jack at No. 2.

“We’ve flipped and flopped,” Geeza said. “We had spring break in March and had to firm things up. That’s when we went to Charlie at No. 1. He had been playing well and his rankings had gotten tangibly better. But we couldn’t go wrong either way.”

Jack Burdell played No. 1 doubles a year ago. By moving him to the singles lineup, the Wildcats were able to slide Evan Le from No. 2 to No. 3 singles to create an overpowering group.

The No. 1 doubles team is George Mattie, who played there with Burdell last year, and junior Ryan Sager. The No. 2 doubles team is senior Kanav Kakkar and freshman Landon Cummings, one of four promising freshmen on the team.

The team has also had to deal with an injury to Geeza, who required knee surgery after an awkward fall. He has gotten a boost from JV coach Jason Vuckovic and John Pinckney, a former Westminster standout. Geeza is expected to be cleared by his doctor to attend the state tournament, if the Wildcats qualify.