Tennis blog: Westminster boys, girls trending toward title defense

“I had one of our former players come back to visit last week and he said he missed the banter between the guys giving each other a hard time, supporting each other,” Geeza said. “You don’t get that when you’re playing tournaments. You get to stay in a hotel room with your mom and dad.

“In high school you have teammates who are rooting for you. And as much as these guys go to their own practice sessions during the week, they continue to come to practice because they love being a part of the team.”

The boys are led at No. 1 singles by sophomore Charlie Burdell. Geeza said, “He just grinds it out. He has tremendous power from the groundstrokes, great volleys when he comes in. He’s just got the whole all-around game.”

The starting lineup also includes junior Evan Le, another powerful player, at No. 2 singles, and either freshman Rian Merchant or sophomore Ryan Sager at No. 3. The No. 1 doubles team is Jack Burdell, Charlie’s twin brother, and junior George Mattie. The No. 2 team is made up of senior captains Noah Turbes and Alex Egoavil.

The girls open at No. 1 singles with senior Ann Guerry, a powerful player who has been on the varsity for four years. She will play in college at Yale.

Ashley Piedad, a junior, is undefeated at No. 2 singles and will likely move up a spot when Guerry graduates. Freshman Shea Pettit has played No. 3 singles and is also unbeaten.

The No. 1 doubles team is made up of seniors Allison Gryboski and Cydney Day, with sophomore Chiara Krishna Reddy and junior Kelly Sanchez holding down the No. 2 spot.

“We’ve got some really strong players on the team and now it’s really starting to come together,” coach Liesel Good said.