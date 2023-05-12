Tennis blog: Ten teams to defend titles at state championships in Rome

Others seeking their first state title are (boys) West Forsyth, Atlanta International and (girls) North Gwinnett, Alpharetta and North Hall.

The Walton girls, led by two-time AJC Player of the Year Hayden Mulberry, will be trying to win their23rd title. The Raiders are undefeated and have lost only four lines all year – two of them to Class 6A finalist Marist in the final meet of the regular season. Walton has won its four playoff matches 3-0.

Here is the schedule for the championship games. All teams will start at the same time on the 57-court facility.

Girls: 7A – North Gwinnett vs. Walton; 6A – Alpharetta vs. Marist; 5A – Northview vs. Chattahoochee; 4A – North Hall vs. Pace Academy; 3A – Wesleyan vs. Savannah Country Day; 2A – Jeff Davis vs. Berrien; Class A Division I – Darlington vs. Mount Vernon; Division II – Christian Heritage vs. Johnson County.

Boys: 7A – West Forsyth vs. Lambert; 6A – Johns Creek vs. Marist; 5A – Chattahoochee vs. Greater Atlanta Christian; 4A – North Oconee vs. Westminster; 3A – Wesleyan vs. Savannah Country Day; 2A – Fellowship Christian vs. Mount Paran Christian; Class A Division I – Mount Vernon vs. Atlanta International; Division II – Lake Oconee Academy vs. Taylor County.