Tennis blog: Telfair County girls vying for third straight championship

Telfair County won the Region 4 championship and opened the playoffs by beating Clinch County 3-0. The Trojans followed with a 3-0 win over Armuchee and a 3-1 win over ACE Charter to reach the semifinal round.

Telfair County will play Trion for the championship on Saturday at the Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome.

There are plenty of legacy members of the team.

Beth Murphy, who plays No. 1 singles, is trying to finish her career with a third state championship.

Cook is trying to build on the success of her siblings; a brother and sister both play on title-winning teams. Mia Reese, an athletic senior, starts at No. 3 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team is made up of Madison Lockamy, a senior who is playing on the team for the first time, and her partner Jada Hilliard, a sophomore. The No 2 doubles team is made up of a pair of veterans – senior Cassie Taylor and junior Marcie Floyd.

Cowart, who is a graduate of Telfair County, is in her first season as the girls tennis coach.