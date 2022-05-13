Tennis blog: Seven schools shooting for first state titles

The Alpharetta girls have bullied their way through to the finals, losing only one point in four matches. The Raiders beat Lambert 3-1 in the Final Four.

North Atlanta, the Region 4 champion, has lost only one point in four matches and beat Lassiter 3-0 to reach the championship. It is trying to become the first Atlanta Public School team to win the state tennis tournament since Drew Charter in 2017.

Centennial, which will face North Atlanta in the final, has not one a state title, either. The Knights beat Johns Creek 3-1 in the semifinal, the first point it has lost in four matches. Centennial is the No. 2 seed from Region 7, losing to Cambridge in the title game. North Atlanta beat Cambridge in the quarterfinals.

LaGrange, the Region 2 champion, has lost only one point in four playoff matches. The Grangers beat West Laurens 3-0 in the semifinal match. It marks the first time LaGrange has reached the final since 2013. LaGrange coach Kenny Moore needs three victories to reach 900 for his career. Sydney Edelson plays No. 1 singles for the Grangers.

George Walton, the Region 8 champion, has shown a lot of grit in reaching the title match. The Bulldogs beat Mount Vernon 3-2 in the quarterfinals and Holy Innocents’ 3-1 in the semifinal. GWA has two excellent doubles teams in Abby Mack and Mia Smith and the duo of Avery Collins and Riley Root.