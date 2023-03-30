Tennis blog: Northview boys rebuilding from championship season

“You look at our region now (Region 6) and Cambridge is there – they were the state runner-up to Johns Creek (in Class 6A) last year -- and Centennial – they made it to the Final Four – and Chattahoochee. That’s a tough region,” Northview coach Mike Dixon said.

Northview won the Class 5A title last year by beating fellow Region 5 rival St. Pius 3-0. But No. 1 singles player and team captain Eshaan Dani graduated and is now playing at Emory and the No. 1 doubles team of Paul Philip and Bryan Hu also graduated.