Tennis blog: New courts boost Screven County’s title run

2 hours ago

Maybe it was those new tennis courts that helped give Screven County a little edge this spring. The courts were completed this year thanks to SPLOST funds and were part of numerous changes to help the growing school deal with additional traffic.

The Screven County girls and boys won the Class A Public Region 3 championship. The girls defeated Claxton in the finals, and the boys knocked out Emanuel County Institute in the championship round.

Screven County is now paired with teams from Region 3, which has not been decided.

Defending champion North Gwinnett steaming into playoffs

North Gwinnett’s boys, the reigning state champions, are taking a full head of steam into the state tournament. The Bulldogs are 17-1, with their only loss coming against mighty Lambert.

North Gwinnett has won 12 straight since its loss and holds wins over St. Pius, Buford and Northview.

Featured
