Tennis blog: Loaded Walton girls rollling toward 23 title

The No. 1 doubles team fluctuates between Catherine Dierker, Abigail Morgan and Alex Alterman. Dierker and Morgan played No. 1 last year and Alterman is returning from an injury. The No. 2 doubles team is Amala Arun, who played No. 3 singles last year, and Natalie Kirka.

The Raiders are also celebrating the return of on-campus tennis courts, something they haven’t had for eight years because of school construction. The team had been playing their matches at Terrell Mill Park.

The Raiders dedicated their new tennis courts and dedicated Court One to Roberta Manheim, who started it all. Manheim was the coach from 2004-2011 and won eight state championships. During that span the Raiders were 147-0, the longest winning streak in Georgia history in any sport. Manheim was present to receive the honor and watch Walton beat Cherokee 4-1.

Another court was dedicated to the Walton Booster Club, which pair construction of an additional court so all five lines can be competing at the same time.