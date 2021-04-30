Tennis blog: Eight teams secure spots in final

The GHSA encourage the teams who reached the state semifinals to schedule their matches this weekend before the rainy weather settles early next week. The semifinals must be completed before May 4 and GHSA isn’t likely to extend the deadline.
“We certainly do not wish to have to clear a bracket because teams missed the deadline for play, but that is a possibility,” wrote GHSA tennis coordinator Steve Figureroa.
The state championships are May 8 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The girls play at 9 a.m. and the boys play at 1 p.m.
Eight schools heeded the warning and have secured the spot in the championship.
In boys competition, Westminster (Class 3A), Pace Academy (2A) and Screven County (A Public) advanced to the final. In girls play, Lambert (7A), Cambridge (6A), McIntosh (5A), Westminster (3A) and Lovett (2A).
The Pace Academy boys, Lambert girls and Cambridge girls won titles in 2019. No championships were conducted in 2020.
State semifinal schedule
Class 7A: Boys -- Alpharetta at North Gwinnett; Harrison at Lambert. Girls -- West Forsyth at Walton; Lambert def. Alpharetta 3-0.
Class 6A: Boys -- Cambridge at Carrollton; Chattahoochee at Johns Creek. Girls -- Centennial at Johns Creek; Cambridge def. North Atlanta 3-2.
Class 5A: Boys -- North Springs at Woodward Academy; Coffee at Grady. Girls -- McIntosh def. Woodward Academy 3-1; Northview at Grady.
Class 4A: Boys -- Northwest Whitfield at North Oconee; Madison County at Marist. Girls -- Heritage-Catoosa at North Oconee; Bainbridge at Marist.
Class 3A: Boys -- Westminster def. Oconee County 3-0; Greater Atlanta Christian at Richmond Academy. Girls -- -Westminster def. Oconee County 3-0; Greater Atlanta Christian at Stephens County.
Class 2A: Boys -- Pace Academy def. Bleckley County 3-0; Model at Lovett. Girls -- Lovett def. Bleckley County 3-0; Berrien at Pace Academy.
Class A Public: Boys -- Screven County def. Telfair County 3-2; Seminole County vs. Dublin. Girls -- Screven County at Irwin County; Seminole County at Telfair County.
Class A Private: Boys -- Wesleyan at Landmark Christian; Paideia at Stratford Academy. Girls -- Mount Paran at Wesleyan; First Presbyterian at Brookstone.
