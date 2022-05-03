Tennis blog: Competition begins in Final Four round

Class 3A: Boys – Defending champion Westminster awaits the Cherokee Bluff-Coahulla Creek winner in the Final Four. The other semifinal match features Greater Atlanta Christian, a 3-1 winner over Sonoraville, against Brantley County, a 3-1 win over Oconee County. Girls – Defending champion Westminster blanked Stephens County 3-0 to reach the semifinals, where the Wildcats will play Brantley County, a 3-0 winner over Morgan County. The other semifinal features Oconee County, a 3-0 winner over Appling County, against Greater Atlanta Christian, which beat Rockmart 3-2.

Class 2A: Boys – Defending champion Lovett ousted Model 3-0 and advanced to the Final Four to play the Bremen-Jeff Davis winner. Pace Academy, which beat Lovett in the Region 6 final, advanced to the semifinal by beating Bleckley County 3-1. Pace will play the Early County-Riverside Military winner. Girls – Defending champion Pace Academy is one win away from a title defense after beating Bleckley County 3-0. The Knights will play Rabun County, a 3-1 winner over Berrien. Lovett beat Model 3-0 and will meet Bremen, a 3-2 winner over Jeff Davis.

Class A Public: Boys – Lake Oconee eliminated defending state champion Seminole County 3-1 to reach the Final Four and will play Screven County, a 3-1 winner of Trion. On the other side of the bracket, Irwin County beat Taylor County 3-1 and will meet Telfair County, a 3-0 winner over ACE Charter. Girls – Defending champion Telfair County reached the semifinals with a 3-0 win over ACE Charter and will play Commerce, a 3-1 winner over Taylor County. On the other side, Trion advanced by beating Screven Couny 3-1, and will play Seminole County, a 3-0 winner over Lake Oconee Academy.

Class A Private: Boys – Four Atlanta-area teams reached the Final Four. Wesleyan, a 3-2 winner of Landmark Christian, will play Mount Paran, a 3-1 winner over Pinecrest Academy. Paideia, a 3-0 winner over Atlanta International, will play Holy Innocents’, a 3-0 winner over Fellowship Christian. Girls -- Holy Innocents’ beat Heritage-Newnan 3-2 to the reach the Final Four and will play George Walton, a 3-2 winner over Mount Vernon. Christian Heritage beat Brookstone 3-1 and advanced to the semifinal round to play Wesleyan, which blanked Athens Academy 3-0.