Tennis blog: Chamblee girls chase another title

The Chamblee girls (16-3) won all five lines and defeated Cartersville and advanced to the Elite Eight round of the Class 5A playoffs.

No. 1 singles player Neena Katouskas, who has signed with Dayton, led the way, with No. 2 singles Isabelle Coursey and No. 3 singles Ananya Jatar also adding victories. The No. 1 doubles team of Sophia Cheng and Allison Lvovich, and the No. 2 team of Lila David and Samantha McCrery were also victorious. The girls are in the third round for the fifth consecutive year.