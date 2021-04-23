Tennis blog: Chamblee girls chase another title

The Chamblee girls tennis teams are back in the title hunt. The Bulldogs have won three straight state championships and the school’s boys won the 2019 title. The championships were cancelled in 2020.
The Chamblee girls (16-3) won all five lines and defeated Cartersville and advanced to the Elite Eight round of the Class 5A playoffs.
No. 1 singles player Neena Katouskas, who has signed with Dayton, led the way, with No. 2 singles Isabelle Coursey and No. 3 singles Ananya Jatar also adding victories. The No. 1 doubles team of Sophia Cheng and Allison Lvovich, and the No. 2 team of Lila David and Samantha McCrery were also victorious. The girls are in the third round for the fifth consecutive year.
Cambridge girls, boys keep rolling
Cambridge swept Rome 5-0 to advance to the Elite Eight in Class 6A. The Bears are led by Ansley Cheshire, who has last week signed with the University of Alabama. The boys team defeated Buford 3-1 to move into the third round.
Lakeside sweep second-round matches
The Lakeside boys and girls reached the Elite Eight with wins over Statesboro. The boys won 3-0, while the girls outlasted the Blue Devils 3-2.
Brookwood boys advance
Brookwood moved on to the Class 7A quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over North Cobb. The Broncos (13-2) got singles wins from Tawfeeq Mohamed and Kavin Shankar and victory from the doubles team of Josh Pingel and Caden Martin.
