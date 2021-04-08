Tennis blog: Buford moves up, still sweeps titles

The boys do not have a senior in the starting lineup. Junior Dean Kingsley won the No. 1 spot and has played against some of the state’s top names. Sophomore James Trout earned the No. 2 position and has gone 16-0. Sophomore Matthew Maurer, a solid tournament player, is at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team is Layton Grothe and Nic Keller and the No. 2 team is Grayson Gilbert and Brent Sherman.

“I’m so pleased with their attitude,” Gilbert said “After the disappointment of last year, we were hoping to get back to state. We would really like to get to the next level.”

Lambert sweeps to Region 6-7A titles

The Lambert boys and girls swept the Region 6-7A tournament, with the girls beating West Forsyth and the boys defeating South Forsyth.

The girls got wins from Brooke Despriet at No. 1 and Emily Baek at No. 2, as well as victories from the No. 1 doubles team of Katie Lewis and Nina Zhao, and the No. 2 team of Riley Abellana and Sydney Winters.

The boys got wins from Aidan Atwood at No. 2, the No. 1 doubles team of Skyler Feng and Matthew Lim and the No. 2 team f Aneesh Seemakurthy and Rithvik Suram. No. 1 singles player Rishil Kondapaneni’s match was tied when Lambert clinched the match.