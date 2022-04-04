Tennis blog: Buford boys, girls sweep to region titles

It wasn’t easy but the the North Hall girls and Cherokee Bluff boys both came away with Region 7 titles with 3-2 victories.

The North Hall girls beat Cherokee Bluff in the final, with Lilly Perry winning the deciding match at No. 3 singles.

Cherokee Bluff also got the title via a victory at No. 3 singles from Cade Ellis.

Boys region winners

Three 7A leagues have completed their region tournaments: Region 2, Newnan defeated Campbell; Region 3, Walton defeated Harrison; Region 6 Alpharetta defeated Milton; and Region 6, Lambert defeated West Forsyth.

In Class 5A, Midtown defeated North Springs in Region 6.

In Class 3A, Sonoraville defeated Coahulla Creek in Region 6, and Cherokee Bluff defeated North Hall in Region 7.

In Class 2A, Model defeated Gordon Central in Region 7.

In Class A Public, Screven County defeated Emanuel County Institute in Region 3.

Girls region winners

League champions were determined in Region 2, where Campbell defeated East Coweta; in Region 3, where Walton defeated Hillgrove; in Region 5, where Alpharetta defeated Roswell; and in Region 6, where West Forsyth beat Lambert.

In Class 6A, Region 2, Midtown defeated Villa Rica.

In Class 4A, Rockmart beat Murray County in Region 6, and North Hall beat Cherokee Bluff in Region 7.

In Class 2A, Model defeated Pepperell.

In Class A Public, Screven County defeated Claxton.