Tennis blog: 16 champions return to defend the state titles

Class 5A: Woodward Academy won the Region 3 title and opens defense of its championship against Wayne County.

Class 4A: Defending champion Marist won the Region 6 title and will host Flowery Branch in the first round of the playoffs.

Class 3A: Westminster won the Region 5 tournament will begin defense of its title by hosting Lumpkin County.

Class 2A: Defending champion Lovett will open its title defense against Rabun County. But the Lions are the No. 2 team out of Region 6, where Pace Academy prevailed in the region title match.

Class A Public: Seminole County, the reigning champion, won the Region 1 tournament and will open state play against Claxton..

Class A Private: Stratford Academy, the Region 1 winner, will open the state playoffs against Calvary Day. Stratford Academy has won four straight and five of the last six championships.

In the girls division:

Class 7A: Walton rolled through the Region 3 tournament and will begin defense of its championship against Tift County. The Raiders have won seven of the last eight championships.

Class 6A: Cambridge, the Region 7 winner, won the championship in 2022 and will open the state playoffs against Dalton. Cambridge has won two straight and three of the last four titles.

Class 5A: Reigning champion McIntosh is the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and will start the playoffs against Eagles’ Landing.

Class 4A: Region 6 champion Marist will begin its state title defense against Jefferson. The War Eagles are going for their third straight championship.

Class 3A: Westminster, the Region 5 winner, opens the state playoffs against Dawson County. The Wildcats have prevailed in three of the last four state tournaments.

Class 2A: Pace Academy, which won the Region 6 tournament, received a first-round bye. The Knights will play the winner of the first-round match between Tech Magnet and Vidalia. Pace has won two straight state championships.

Class A Public: Two-time defending champion Telfair County won the Region 4 championship and opens the playoffs against Clinch County.

Class A Private: First Presbyterian, the Region 1 winner, will begin its state title defense against Aquinas.