Tennis blog: 16 champions return to defend the state titles

Each of the defending state tennis champions advanced to the state playoffs with the chance to defend their titles.
All first-round state playoff matches must be completed by April 21.
In the boys division:
Class 7A: North Gwinnett, the Region 8 champion, opens defense of its title against Denmark.
Class 6A: Johns Creek is back in the playoffs, but as the No. 2 from Region 7. The Gladiators open the tournament against Carrollton. Cambridge defeated Johns Creek for the region championship. Johns Creek has won the last three state championships.
Class 5A: Woodward Academy won the Region 3 title and opens defense of its championship against Wayne County.
Class 4A: Defending champion Marist won the Region 6 title and will host Flowery Branch in the first round of the playoffs.
Class 3A: Westminster won the Region 5 tournament will begin defense of its title by hosting Lumpkin County.
Class 2A: Defending champion Lovett will open its title defense against Rabun County. But the Lions are the No. 2 team out of Region 6, where Pace Academy prevailed in the region title match.
Class A Public: Seminole County, the reigning champion, won the Region 1 tournament and will open state play against Claxton..
Class A Private: Stratford Academy, the Region 1 winner, will open the state playoffs against Calvary Day. Stratford Academy has won four straight and five of the last six championships.
In the girls division:
Class 7A: Walton rolled through the Region 3 tournament and will begin defense of its championship against Tift County. The Raiders have won seven of the last eight championships.
Class 6A: Cambridge, the Region 7 winner, won the championship in 2022 and will open the state playoffs against Dalton. Cambridge has won two straight and three of the last four titles.
Class 5A: Reigning champion McIntosh is the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and will start the playoffs against Eagles’ Landing.
Class 4A: Region 6 champion Marist will begin its state title defense against Jefferson. The War Eagles are going for their third straight championship.
Class 3A: Westminster, the Region 5 winner, opens the state playoffs against Dawson County. The Wildcats have prevailed in three of the last four state tournaments.
Class 2A: Pace Academy, which won the Region 6 tournament, received a first-round bye. The Knights will play the winner of the first-round match between Tech Magnet and Vidalia. Pace has won two straight state championships.
Class A Public: Two-time defending champion Telfair County won the Region 4 championship and opens the playoffs against Clinch County.
Class A Private: First Presbyterian, the Region 1 winner, will begin its state title defense against Aquinas.
