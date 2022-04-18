ajc logo
Tennis blog: 16 champions return to defend the state titles

Andrew Pietkiewicz of Chamblee leads the Bulldogs into the state playoffs against Calhoun on Wednesday, April 20.

Andrew Pietkiewicz of Chamblee leads the Bulldogs into the state playoffs against Calhoun on Wednesday, April 20.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Each of the defending state tennis champions advanced to the state playoffs with the chance to defend their titles.

All first-round state playoff matches must be completed by April 21.

In the boys division:

Class 7A: North Gwinnett, the Region 8 champion, opens defense of its title against Denmark.

Class 6A: Johns Creek is back in the playoffs, but as the No. 2 from Region 7. The Gladiators open the tournament against Carrollton. Cambridge defeated Johns Creek for the region championship. Johns Creek has won the last three state championships.

Class 5A: Woodward Academy won the Region 3 title and opens defense of its championship against Wayne County.

Class 4A: Defending champion Marist won the Region 6 title and will host Flowery Branch in the first round of the playoffs.

Class 3A: Westminster won the Region 5 tournament will begin defense of its title by hosting Lumpkin County.

Class 2A: Defending champion Lovett will open its title defense against Rabun County. But the Lions are the No. 2 team out of Region 6, where Pace Academy prevailed in the region title match.

Class A Public: Seminole County, the reigning champion, won the Region 1 tournament and will open state play against Claxton..

Class A Private: Stratford Academy, the Region 1 winner, will open the state playoffs against Calvary Day. Stratford Academy has won four straight and five of the last six championships.

In the girls division:

Class 7A: Walton rolled through the Region 3 tournament and will begin defense of its championship against Tift County. The Raiders have won seven of the last eight championships.

Class 6A: Cambridge, the Region 7 winner, won the championship in 2022 and will open the state playoffs against Dalton. Cambridge has won two straight and three of the last four titles.

Class 5A: Reigning champion McIntosh is the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and will start the playoffs against Eagles’ Landing.

Class 4A: Region 6 champion Marist will begin its state title defense against Jefferson. The War Eagles are going for their third straight championship.

Class 3A: Westminster, the Region 5 winner, opens the state playoffs against Dawson County. The Wildcats have prevailed in three of the last four state tournaments.

Class 2A: Pace Academy, which won the Region 6 tournament, received a first-round bye. The Knights will play the winner of the first-round match between Tech Magnet and Vidalia. Pace has won two straight state championships.

Class A Public: Two-time defending champion Telfair County won the Region 4 championship and opens the playoffs against Clinch County.

Class A Private: First Presbyterian, the Region 1 winner, will begin its state title defense against Aquinas.

