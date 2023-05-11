Suspension keeps top sprinter out of state meet

Chattahoochee coach Breanna Radford, speaking for the coaching staff, stated the reason for the suspension in an email that Lowe’s family made available to MileSplit.

“Tyler’s purposeful lack of effort during her leg of the 4x400 relay at McEachern was not becoming of a Chattahoochee athlete,’’ the email stated. “She let down her relay team as well as the Girls Track & Field team and chose not to represent our program and our school to our expectations.”

Lowe denied giving poor effort and told MileSplit she was exhausted from running the 100 and 400 meters in what turned out to be personal record times. MileSplit noted that even if Lowe had run 20 seconds faster, the team would not have broken the top 10.

Lowe’s parents, David and Vanessa, accused the coaching staff of bullying and targeting their daughter.

“We affirm that our daughter has been unfairly targeted by the coaching staff, and this mistreatment ... is in response to a combination of us voicing our parental concerns to the coaching staff,’’ they said in an email to Chattahoochee’s principal, Mike Todd. “This is retaliatory and irresponsible.”

Chattahoochee coaches let Lowe know about the suspension through an email, but she didn’t get it before showing up at the next practice. She was told to leave. The suspension kept Lowe out of the region meet, which is mandatory to qualify for state. It effectively ended her season.

Lowe had hoped to improve on her sophomore state finishes of fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 400.

“I felt I was missing out on something,’’ Lowe told MileSplit about her school’s decision that kept her out of state. “I felt used after the fact. Nobody had anything to say to me. After I wasn’t a part of it, I was left behind and devastated for missing out on states.”

Chattahoochee coaches and administrators have declined to comment on Lowe’s case.

State meets are taking place through Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany (classes 3A and 4A), McEachern (2A, 7A), Barron Stadium in Rome (A Division I, 6A and Adapted) and Kinnett Stadium in Columbus (A Division II and 5A).