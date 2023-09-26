Strong quarterback performances propelling Class A’s top-ranked teams

By Seth Ellerbee
58 minutes ago
The top-ranked programs in Class A Division I and II feature strong quarterback play, and both held serve, leading their respective teams to victory in Week 6.

Aaron Philo was 23-of-38 passing for 406 yards and five touchdowns to lead Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian past Pensacola Christian (Fla.) 56-20. The Georgia Tech-commitment added one touchdown run, and passed for touchdowns to Hudson Hill (two), Connor Causby, Nick Hurley and Peyton Talmadge.

Schley County had little trouble moving past then-No. 2 Macon County, 34-7. Senior quarterback Jay Kanazawa was 15-of-21 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns -- to Zayden Walker, Jalewis Soloman and Sam Forehand.

Then-No. 3 Irwin County (2-3), then-No. 8 Mount Vernon (4-1) and then-No. 10 Bryan County (4-1) dropped from the top-10 following losses. Irwin lost to Rockmart 28-16; Mount Vernon lost to Athens Academy 49-16, and Bryan County was beaten by Telfair County 16-7.

Four ranked teams from Division I did not play – No. 2 Swainsboro, No. 3 Trion, No. 5 Brooks County and No. 10 Dublin. Two teams from Division II also has bye weeks -- No. 2 Greene County and No. 9 Lanier County.

Class A Division I results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) beat Pensacola Catholic (FL) 56-20.

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) rested.

3. (4) Trion (4-0) rested.

4. (5) Rabun County (4-1) beat Whitefield Academy 38-7.

5. (6) Brooks County (1-3) rested.

6. (7) Elbert County (4-1) beat Jefferson County 39-14.

7. (9) Bleckley County (3-2) beat Pelham 43-21.

8. (NR) Commerce (4-1) beat Banks County 39-21.

9. (NR) Lamar County (4-2) beat Social Circle 19-7.

10. (NR) Dublin (3-1) rested.

Class A Division II results

1. (1) Schley County (5-0) beat Macon County 34-7.

2. (5) Greene County (5-0) rested.

3. (4) Manchester (4-1) beat Chattahoochee 46-0.

4. (2) Macon County (4-1) lost to Schley County 34-7.

5. (3) Clinch County (5-1) beat Frederica Academy 45-7.

6. (6) Bowdon (4-2) beat Temple 42-20.

7. (7) Early County (4-1) beat Mitchell County 34-8.

8. (8) Jenkins County (6-0) beat Claxton 50-14.

9. (9) Lanier County (4-0) rested.

10. (10) Aquinas (4-1) beat Greenbrier 20-12.

