Stratford football coach Farriba steps down

Mark Farriba of Stratford Academy is stepping down after 30 seasons as a head football coach.
Mark Farriba of Stratford Academy is stepping down after 30 seasons as a head football coach.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Stratford Academy football coach Mark Farriba announced Friday that he was stepping down and will remain as athletic director.

Farriba was a head coach for 30 seasons at Stratford and First Presbyterian Day of Macon and Prince Avenue Christian of Bogart and compiled a 215-134-3 record.

He led First Presbyterian (1985) and Stratford (2004) to championships in the Georgia Independent School Association. He took Prince Avenue to the Class A final in 2014.

“Stratford Academy football will always have a special place in my heart. I have been blessed with great teammates, coaches, players, and families at Stratford,” Farriba said in a release. “The opportunity that Grady Smith gave me to coach at a school where I was a student for 12 years and a part of our first football team in 1970 has been incredibly special to me. But, most of all, I am thankful for the relationships with our players and coaches over the years and what they have meant to me and my family.”

Farriba was an all-state player in football, basketball and baseball and played college football at Georgia.

Stratford joined the GHSA in 2014 and will return to GISA in 2022.

Todd Holcomb
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

