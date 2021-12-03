Stratford football coach Farriba steps down

“Stratford Academy football will always have a special place in my heart. I have been blessed with great teammates, coaches, players, and families at Stratford,” Farriba said in a release. “The opportunity that Grady Smith gave me to coach at a school where I was a student for 12 years and a part of our first football team in 1970 has been incredibly special to me. But, most of all, I am thankful for the relationships with our players and coaches over the years and what they have meant to me and my family.”

Farriba was an all-state player in football, basketball and baseball and played college football at Georgia.