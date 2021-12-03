Stratford football coach Farriba steps down

Stratford Academy football coach Mark Farriba announced Friday that he was stepping down and will remain as athletic director.
Farriba was a head coach for 30 seasons at Stratford and First Presbyterian Day of Macon and Prince Avenue Christian of Bogart and compiled a 215-134-3 record.
He led First Presbyterian (1985) and Stratford (2004) to championships in the Georgia Independent School Association. He took Prince Avenue to the Class A final in 2014.
“Stratford Academy football will always have a special place in my heart. I have been blessed with great teammates, coaches, players, and families at Stratford,” Farriba said in a release. “The opportunity that Grady Smith gave me to coach at a school where I was a student for 12 years and a part of our first football team in 1970 has been incredibly special to me. But, most of all, I am thankful for the relationships with our players and coaches over the years and what they have meant to me and my family.”
Farriba was an all-state player in football, basketball and baseball and played college football at Georgia.
Stratford joined the GHSA in 2014 and will return to GISA in 2022.
About the Author