Stephenson football coach Gartrell retires; won 243 games

’'It’s been running through my mind so mind so much that I just felt like it was time,’' Gartrell said. “After watching things change tremendously over the years, I’ve been truly blessed to be able to run a program the way I want to run it.We’ve been able to build the type of program we wanted to build.’'

Gartrell started Stephenson’s football program in 1996 and built into a state power. Stephenson has won 10 region titles, the most recent ones in 2018 and 2019, and reached the state quarterfinals or better seven times. Gartrell always maintained a relatively stable staff. His defensive coordinator and top assistant, Donald Sellers, also has been at Stephenson since the start.