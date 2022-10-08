Stephenson 18, Westminster 13

The Jags scored on the first play of the second quarter when Ingram powered in from the 7, but a bad snap wiped out the extra point and left Stephenson with a 6-0 lead.

Westminster answered with a touchdown drive and quarterback John Collier pushed it in from the 1. Josh Brockman’s extra point put the Wildcats ahead 7-6 at the half.

Stephenson regained the lead on a 4-yard run by Keita, but failed on the two-point run and had a 12-7 lead. Westminster then answered when Collier connected with Vincent Bontempo for a 47-yard touchdown. The Wildcats opted for a two-point conversion, but the pass failed and they led 13-12.

The Jaguars put it away with the 99-yard drive, forced Westminster to punt, and then ran out the clock with some hefty runs by Ingram.

Stephenson (4-2, 2-0 Region 6-4A) ran for 295 yards and passed for an additional 26 yard on the night the school celebrated Homecoming.

“We just put in extra work, overtime, especially with the line and then we just go,” Ingram said. “We like to run the ball a log. Damon’s pretty quick. We try to split the carries. We’re like a one-two combination. We play different, so you can’t really game plan both of us.”

Westminster (4-3, 1-1) ran for 60 yards and passed for 114, but the Wildcats ran only 31 offensive plays because Stephenson’s offense was difficult to get off the field. Collier completed 6 of 10 passes.

“This was a good win, but we’ve still got to take it one week at a time,” Jelks said. “The region championship is our goal. That’s what we’re fighting for.”