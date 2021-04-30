State leads nation with 6 first-round picks in NFL draft

The six were led by Trevor Lawrence, the former Cartersville and Clemson quarterback who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence became the third Georgian to go No. 1 in the draft, joining Westlake’s Cam Newton (2011) and Duluth’s George Rogers (1981).

The other Georgia players taken in the first were cornerback Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta and South Carolina (No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers), quarterback Justin Fields of Harrison and Ohio State (No. 11 to the Chicago Bears), linebacker Jamin Davis of Long County and Kentuckky (No. 19 to the Washington Football Team), Rashod Bateman of Tift County and Minnesota (No. 27 to the Baltimore Ravens) and cornerback Eric Stokes of Eastside and Georgia (No. 29 to the Green Bay Packers).