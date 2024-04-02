Starr’s Mill searching a deep playoff run entering season’s final weeks

Starr’s Mill is entering the final weeks of the regular season challenging out-of-class teams in preparation for the playoffs. The program has two state championships but has not won a title since 2010 and entering its final matches, the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Panthers are searching for momentum.

Starr’s Mill lost its third match of the season against crosstown rival Class 5A No. 1 McIntosh 3-0 Thursday and has two out-of-class matches left on its schedule to right the ship before the playoffs. The team previously dropped matches to Class 7A East Coweta 2-1 on Feb. 6 and to Lassiter 3-0 on Feb. 15.

The Panthers are 10-3-1 and 7-0 in Area 4-4A and a lot of the production is from a pair of seniors. Emilio Meza has scored nine goals and Hunter Meeks adds eight goals. Senior Simon Ruiz adds four goals with seven assists, freshman Gabriel Velez adds four goals with six assists, senior Luke Turpin has four goals with two assists and nine other players combine for 16 goals.