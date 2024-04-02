High School Sports Blog

Starr’s Mill searching a deep playoff run entering season’s final weeks

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

By Seth Ellerbee
31 minutes ago

Starr’s Mill is entering the final weeks of the regular season challenging out-of-class teams in preparation for the playoffs. The program has two state championships but has not won a title since 2010 and entering its final matches, the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Panthers are searching for momentum.

Starr’s Mill lost its third match of the season against crosstown rival Class 5A No. 1 McIntosh 3-0 Thursday and has two out-of-class matches left on its schedule to right the ship before the playoffs. The team previously dropped matches to Class 7A East Coweta 2-1 on Feb. 6 and to Lassiter 3-0 on Feb. 15.

The Panthers are 10-3-1 and 7-0 in Area 4-4A and a lot of the production is from a pair of seniors. Emilio Meza has scored nine goals and Hunter Meeks adds eight goals. Senior Simon Ruiz adds four goals with seven assists, freshman Gabriel Velez adds four goals with six assists, senior Luke Turpin has four goals with two assists and nine other players combine for 16 goals.

The team leads the Area 4 standings at 7-0 ahead of No. 5 Whitewater (12-2, 6-1), LaGrange (8-7, 5-2) and Troup County (6-5, 4-3). Starr’s Mill hosts Class 5A Northgate (6-8-1, 3-1) on April 9 and will close its regular season at Class 7A Harrison (7-8, 4-4) on April 12.

The Panthers captured the program’s first state title in 2000 in Class 2A and won the Class 3A championship in 2010. Last season, Star’s Mill reclassified from Class 5A to Class 4A and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Cairo 2-1.

Player Spotlight – Christian Fowler is a senior midfielder leading Class 3A No. 8 Pike County (12-2, 7-0) to the top of the Area 2-3A standings. Fowler has scored 25 of the team’s 56 goals while aiding with a team-leading 15 assists. Behind Fowler, senior Sebastian Facundo adds 11 goals with six assists and senior Luke Mann has 10 goals with nine assists.

Class 7A

1. Hillgrove

2. Discovery

3. Lambert

4. South Forsyth

5. Milton

6. Grayson

7. Archer

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Collins Hill

10. Pebblebrook

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Johns Creek

3. Sprayberry

4. Sequoyah

5. Lassiter

6. North Atlanta

7. North Forsyth

8. Veterans

9. Marist

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Clarke Central

3. Dalton

4. Cass

5. Centennial

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Calhoun

9. Chattahoochee

10. Decatur

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Cedar Shoals

5. Whitewater

6. Druid Hills

7. Pace Academy

8. East Forsyth

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Clarkston

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Oconee County

3. Savannah Country Day

4. Wesleyan

5. Columbus

6. Bremen

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Pike County

9. Richmond Academy

10. Thomasville

Class 2A

1. Model

2. Toombs County

3. Union County

4. Walker

5. Jeff Davis

6. East Jackson

7. Callaway

8. Tattnall County

9. Pierce County

10. Landmark Christian

Class A Division I

1. Atlanta International

2. Dalton Academy

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Tallulah Falls

5. Paideia

6. East Laurens

7. Woodville-Tompkins

8. Mount Vernon

9. Metter

10. Rabun County

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Aquinas

4. Christian Heritage

5. Atkinson County

6. Dooly County

7. Fugees

8. Towns County

9. Atlanta Classical

10. Wheeler County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

Credit: Getty Images for Rivian

Rivian’s production dips amid wave of cost-cutting measures
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
The Latest

Credit: GHSA

Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings
1h ago
Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings
1h ago
Track and Field Blog: Marietta girls, Walton boys earn Cobb County Championships
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket