Starr’s Mill football coach Phillips to retire

Chad Phillips, who has been on Starr’s Mill football staff since the school opened in 1998 and became head coach in 2010, has announced his retirement effective at the end of this academic year.

Phillips’ teams won seven region titles in his 14 seasons as head coach at the Fayette County school. His 2023 team was 10-4 and reached the Class 4A semifinals. Starr’s Mill made two other semifinals under Phillips and was the Class 4A runner-up to Chattahoochee in 2010.

His team’s most exciting if not best victory came last season as the Panthers beat Central-Carrollton 35-29 on a 41-yard pass into the end zone on the game’s final play.