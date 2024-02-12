Starr’s Mill football coach Phillips to retire

Chad Phillips, who has been on Starr’s Mill football staff since the school opened in 1998 and became head coach in 2010, has announced his retirement effective at the end of this academic year.
Phillips’ teams won seven region titles in his 14 seasons as head coach at the Fayette County school. His 2023 team was 10-4 and reached the Class 4A semifinals. Starr’s Mill made two other semifinals under Phillips and was the Class 4A runner-up to Chattahoochee in 2010.
His team’s most exciting if not best victory came last season as the Panthers beat Central-Carrollton 35-29 on a 41-yard pass into the end zone on the game’s final play.
Phillips’ career record was 111-54, making him third all-time victories in Fayette County Schools history.
Phillips talked about his team’s identity through the years in an AJC interview last fall.
“Circumstance never determines outcome,’’ Phillips said. “Choices and actions do. We have built a culture on ambition, not indifference, certainty not uncertainty. These kids and coaches work their tails off and have learned the value of hard work. They are part of something larger than themselves and are purpose-driven and a pleasure to be around.”
Head Football Coach Chad Phillips announced his intent to retire at the end of this school year from coaching and teaching yesterday. Coach Phillips had been at Starr’s Mill since day one and has been the Head Football Coach for 14 seasons. pic.twitter.com/khjFZjuzsV— Starr's Mill HS (@StarrsMillHS) February 9, 2024
