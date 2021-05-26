Starr’s Mill Baseball wins first-ever state title

In the first game of the series after two scoreless innings, the Panthers were the first to put points on the board in the bottom of the third when senior Thad Ector hit a two-out RBI double into left field, scoring sophomore Evan Harrah to give Starr’s Mill the lead. The Loganville bats were struggling early against Panthers’ starting pitcher senior Chay Yeager, who held the Red Devils to just one hit through four innings.

In the top of the fifth, the Red Devils were able to start off with a leadoff single from junior William Cawthon, but the momentum would stop there as the Panthers retired the next three batters.