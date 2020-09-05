St. Pius X 38, Flowery Branch 28

St. Pius built a two-score lead on Quigley’s 29-yard run with 5:33 left in the first quarter and were set to take a 16-0 lead into halftime, but the Falcons got on the board on Renard’s 11-yard run as the first half expired, making it 16-6.

The Falcons opened the second-half scoring with a 21-yard touchdown reception by O’Brien to make it 16-13 with 7:14 left in the third. The Golden Lions would answer with a Benefield 10-yard touchdown run, followed by a Shug Bentley rush for the 2-point conversion, making it 24-13 with 1:24 left in the third.

Flowery Branch would answer six seconds into the fourth with Ellingham’s 5-yard run to make it 24-21, but the Golden Lions then produced an 80-yard scoring drive that chewed 6:46 of clock, capped by Bentley’s 1-yard run to give them a 10-point lead with 3:01 left.

The Falcons then used a little over two minutes to score on Renard’s 13-yard pass to Ellingham with 3:01 left, but they failed to recover the ensuing onside kick. With all three timeouts and needing a stop, the Falcons were unable to get one, with the Golden Lions taking the first play from scrimmage 35 yards on Jack Grahme’s run, putting them in Falcons territory at the 27. Five plays later, Benefield’s 1-yard run brought the score to its final margin with 1:17 left to play.

The game was not originally part of the Kell Classic, but was a last-minute addition when the Mill Creek-Parkview game was canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in Mill Creek’s program.

