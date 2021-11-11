St. Pius, Woodward win GHSA appeals to avoid 7A;

Most other private schools were less fortunate. Marist and Blessed Trinity lost appeals and will be in Class 6A, the second-highest class, joining St. Pius and Woodward. The four are currently in 5A. Greater Atlanta Christian will be in 5A, up from 3A. Lovett will be in 4A, up from 2A.

Others among 19 schools losing appeals were Kennesaw Mountain, Camden County and Richmond Hill. They will be in Class 7A. City schools Calhoun and Jefferson also lost appeals. Both will be in 5A. Other cities schools denied were Bremen, Thomasville, Vidalia and Social Circle.