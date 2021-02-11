St. Pius football promotes o-line coach Garrison

St. Pius announced Wednesday afternoon that long-time offensive line coach Chad Garrison will be the program’s new football coach, replacing Paul Standard, who became head coach at Gilmer.
Garrison has been the Golden Lions’ offensive line coach since 2000. Garrison also is entering his sixth year as the head baseball coach and previously was the school’s track-and-field coach, leading St. Pius to boys and girls state titles in 2006.
Garrison and has been part of eight region championship teams and state runners-up in 2012 and 2014. Garrison coached at Lovett and Campbell before coming to St. Pius.
“I am excited and honored to be named the Head Football Coach at St. Pius X,’' Garrison said in a statement. “I consider it a blessing and a privilege to carry on the ‘Tradition of Excellence’ established within the football program and the Golden Lion Athletic Department. My 21 years at St. Pius X have filled me with wonderful memories and experiences. I look forward to continuing the legacy that all started with George B. Maloof and leading our program with Pride, Integrity, Unity & Sacrifice.’'