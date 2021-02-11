St. Pius football promotes o-line coach Garrison

Garrison has been the Golden Lions’ offensive line coach since 2000. Garrison also is entering his sixth year as the head baseball coach and previously was the school’s track-and-field coach, leading St. Pius to boys and girls state titles in 2006.

Garrison and has been part of eight region championship teams and state runners-up in 2012 and 2014. Garrison coached at Lovett and Campbell before coming to St. Pius.