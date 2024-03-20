Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Adairsville 10, Ridgeland 0
Apalachee 16, Shiloh 1
Athens Christian 13, George Walton Academy 4
Banneker 7, Lithia Springs 6
Benedictine 3, Burke County 2
Cairo 14, Westover 1
Campbell 8, Carrollton 1
Cartersville 13, Woodland-Cartersville 3
Cass 5, Dalton 4
Cherokee 15, Osborne 4
Creekview 10, Rome 7
Darlington 8, Trion 5
Dominion Christian 7, Hiram 6
East Jackson 13, Fellowship Christian 2
Echols County 8, Turner County 6
Effingham County 10, Grovetown 4
Elbert County 22, Greene County 0
Emanuel County Institute 15, Jenkins County 0
Evans 10, Effingham County 2
Fayette County 20, Riverdale 0
Fitzgerald 11, Sumter County 0
Glascock County 13, Georgia Military 6
Gordon Lee 11, Coahulla Creek 0
Griffin 10, Baldwin 4
Harris County 10, Columbus 0
Hawkinsville 10, Telfair County 6
Heard County 11, Temple 1
Hebron Christian 3, Hart County 2
Heritage School-Newnan 4, Strong Rock Christian 1
Hillgrove 16, McEachern 1
Houston County 4, Thomas County Central 0
Irwin County 9, Bacon County 4
Lake Oconee Academy 10, Washington-Wilkes 4
Lakeside-Evans 12, South Effingham 5
Landmark Christian 11, Callaway 7
Locust Grove 11, Dutchtown 1
Manchester 8, LaFayette Christian 4
Mary Persons 9, Vidalia Heritage 4
Metter 15, Claxton 0
Metter 8, Claxton 5
Midtown 21, Mays 0
Miller County 11, Pataula Charter 1
Mt. Pisgah Christian 7, St. Francis 3
Mt. Vernon 8, Galloway School 5
North Atlanta 9, Westminster 1
North Oconee 15, Cedar Shoals 0
Northgate 8, Northside-Columbus 3
Northwest Whitfield 12, Southeast Whitfield 0
Ola 9, Jones County 0
Parkview 5, Loganville 1
Pelham 13, Brooks County 0
Pepperell 14, Coosa 0
Perry 11, Howard 1
Pickens 8, West Hall 2
Pierce County 5, Brantley County 2
Pike County 1, Peach County 0
Prince Avenue 12, Tallulah Falls 2
Providence Christian 10, Union County 0
Ringgold 5, Bremen 0
Rockmart 13, Murray County 0
Rutland 11, Jordan 7
Sandy Creek 26, Douglass 0
Savannah Christian 10, Bulloch Academy 0
Savannah Country Day 10, Long County 2
Seckinger 14, Madison County 0
Seminole County 13, Early County 8
Starr’s Mill 12, Troup County 2
Towns County 4, Lincoln County 0
Veterans 7, Lee County 1
Villa Rica 17, Tri-Cities 0
Washington County 17, Westside-Augusta 0
Wayne County 15, New Hampstead 0
Weber 6, Paideia 3
Westlake 5, East Coweta 3
Wheeler County 6, Dooly County 1
Wilcox County 8, Treutlen 7
Woodland-Stockbridge 17, Hampton 0
Boys Soccer
Calvary Day 5, Liberty County 1
Cambridge 10, North Springs 0
Collins Hill 2, Central Gwinnett 1
Dalton 3, Pebblebrook 2
Dawson County 3, Pickens 0
Dutchtown 5, Jones County 2
Forest Park 9, Jonesboro 1
Greenbrier 5, Jenkins 0
Grovetown 2, Lakeside-Evans 0
Hebron Christian 1, Oconee County 0
Johnson-Gainesville 6, Cedar Shoals 1
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, LaFayette 3
North Atlanta 7, Lovett 0
Peachtree Ridge 7, Providence Christian 0
South Paulding 1, Douglas County 0
Southeast Whitfield 5, Sonoraville 0
Starr’s Mill 6, Fayette County 0
Veterans 4, Houston County 0
Girls Soccer
Cambridge 8, North Springs 0
Harris County 1, Bremen 0
Hillgrove 5, Marietta 0
Lambert 2, Dalton 0
Lovett 3, North Atlanta 1
McIntosh 4, Columbus 0
North Oconee 10, North Hall 0
Oconee County 2, Hebron Christian 0
Starr’s Mill 10, Fayette County 0
West Forsyth 7, Berkmar 0
Westminster 4, Holy Innocents’ 2
Boys Lacrosse
Allatoona 19, Sprayberry 2
Cherokee 5, Whitefield Academy 3
Darlington 6, North Cobb Christian 5
Greater Atlanta Christian 11, Marist 9
Marietta 18, Kennesaw Mountain 0
Mountain View 9, Dacula 1
North Cobb 11, Etowah 5
North Forsyth 13, North Atlanta 0
Richmond Hill 15, May River, SC 6
Walton 12, Roswell 5
Wesleyan 14, Oconee County 5
Girls Lacrosse
Buford 16, Peachtree Ridge 5
Cherokee 16, Etowah 5
Creekview 11, West Forsyth 8
Effingham County 17, May River, SC 6
Kennesaw Mountain 13, Dalton 8
Lassiter 18, Harrison 4
Marist 14, King’s Ridge 5
Mountain View 19, Dacula 0
North Cobb Christian 14, Sprayberry 4
Northgate 12, Carrollton 10
Pace Academy 16, Starr’s Mill 10
Richmond Hill 14, Savannah Christian 2
River Ridge 14, Lovett 7
