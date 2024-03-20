High School Sports Blog

Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Lowndes’ catcher Nate Slaughter and teammates celebrate their 5-2 win against Parkview in game two to win the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes won the GHSA baseball 7A state championship series 2-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Seth Ellerbee
30 minutes ago

Baseball

Adairsville 10, Ridgeland 0

Apalachee 16, Shiloh 1

Athens Christian 13, George Walton Academy 4

Banneker 7, Lithia Springs 6

Benedictine 3, Burke County 2

Cairo 14, Westover 1

Campbell 8, Carrollton 1

Cartersville 13, Woodland-Cartersville 3

Cass 5, Dalton 4

Cherokee 15, Osborne 4

Creekview 10, Rome 7

Darlington 8, Trion 5

Dominion Christian 7, Hiram 6

East Jackson 13, Fellowship Christian 2

Echols County 8, Turner County 6

Effingham County 10, Grovetown 4

Elbert County 22, Greene County 0

Emanuel County Institute 15, Jenkins County 0

Evans 10, Effingham County 2

Fayette County 20, Riverdale 0

Fitzgerald 11, Sumter County 0

Glascock County 13, Georgia Military 6

Gordon Lee 11, Coahulla Creek 0

Griffin 10, Baldwin 4

Harris County 10, Columbus 0

Hawkinsville 10, Telfair County 6

Heard County 11, Temple 1

Hebron Christian 3, Hart County 2

Heritage School-Newnan 4, Strong Rock Christian 1

Hillgrove 16, McEachern 1

Houston County 4, Thomas County Central 0

Irwin County 9, Bacon County 4

Lake Oconee Academy 10, Washington-Wilkes 4

Lakeside-Evans 12, South Effingham 5

Landmark Christian 11, Callaway 7

Locust Grove 11, Dutchtown 1

Manchester 8, LaFayette Christian 4

Mary Persons 9, Vidalia Heritage 4

Metter 15, Claxton 0

Metter 8, Claxton 5

Midtown 21, Mays 0

Miller County 11, Pataula Charter 1

Mt. Pisgah Christian 7, St. Francis 3

Mt. Vernon 8, Galloway School 5

North Atlanta 9, Westminster 1

North Oconee 15, Cedar Shoals 0

Northgate 8, Northside-Columbus 3

Northwest Whitfield 12, Southeast Whitfield 0

Ola 9, Jones County 0

Parkview 5, Loganville 1

Pelham 13, Brooks County 0

Pepperell 14, Coosa 0

Perry 11, Howard 1

Pickens 8, West Hall 2

Pierce County 5, Brantley County 2

Pike County 1, Peach County 0

Prince Avenue 12, Tallulah Falls 2

Providence Christian 10, Union County 0

Ringgold 5, Bremen 0

Rockmart 13, Murray County 0

Rutland 11, Jordan 7

Sandy Creek 26, Douglass 0

Savannah Christian 10, Bulloch Academy 0

Savannah Country Day 10, Long County 2

Seckinger 14, Madison County 0

Seminole County 13, Early County 8

Starr’s Mill 12, Troup County 2

Towns County 4, Lincoln County 0

Veterans 7, Lee County 1

Villa Rica 17, Tri-Cities 0

Washington County 17, Westside-Augusta 0

Wayne County 15, New Hampstead 0

Weber 6, Paideia 3

Westlake 5, East Coweta 3

Wheeler County 6, Dooly County 1

Wilcox County 8, Treutlen 7

Woodland-Stockbridge 17, Hampton 0

Boys Soccer

Calvary Day 5, Liberty County 1

Cambridge 10, North Springs 0

Collins Hill 2, Central Gwinnett 1

Dalton 3, Pebblebrook 2

Dawson County 3, Pickens 0

Dutchtown 5, Jones County 2

Forest Park 9, Jonesboro 1

Greenbrier 5, Jenkins 0

Grovetown 2, Lakeside-Evans 0

Hebron Christian 1, Oconee County 0

Johnson-Gainesville 6, Cedar Shoals 1

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, LaFayette 3

North Atlanta 7, Lovett 0

Peachtree Ridge 7, Providence Christian 0

South Paulding 1, Douglas County 0

Southeast Whitfield 5, Sonoraville 0

Starr’s Mill 6, Fayette County 0

Veterans 4, Houston County 0

Girls Soccer

Cambridge 8, North Springs 0

Harris County 1, Bremen 0

Hillgrove 5, Marietta 0

Lambert 2, Dalton 0

Lovett 3, North Atlanta 1

McIntosh 4, Columbus 0

North Oconee 10, North Hall 0

Oconee County 2, Hebron Christian 0

Starr’s Mill 10, Fayette County 0

West Forsyth 7, Berkmar 0

Westminster 4, Holy Innocents’ 2

Boys Lacrosse

Allatoona 19, Sprayberry 2

Cherokee 5, Whitefield Academy 3

Darlington 6, North Cobb Christian 5

Greater Atlanta Christian 11, Marist 9

Marietta 18, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Mountain View 9, Dacula 1

North Cobb 11, Etowah 5

North Forsyth 13, North Atlanta 0

Richmond Hill 15, May River, SC 6

Walton 12, Roswell 5

Wesleyan 14, Oconee County 5

Girls Lacrosse

Buford 16, Peachtree Ridge 5

Cherokee 16, Etowah 5

Creekview 11, West Forsyth 8

Effingham County 17, May River, SC 6

Kennesaw Mountain 13, Dalton 8

Lassiter 18, Harrison 4

Marist 14, King’s Ridge 5

Mountain View 19, Dacula 0

North Cobb Christian 14, Sprayberry 4

Northgate 12, Carrollton 10

Pace Academy 16, Starr’s Mill 10

Richmond Hill 14, Savannah Christian 2

River Ridge 14, Lovett 7

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
